The Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah, which had returned to international news in recent weeks due to its attacks on Israel amid the Jewish State’s war against Hamas, was highlighted in the Brazilian press this Wednesday (8).

Two people were arrested by the Federal Police (PF) in São Paulo, on suspicion of links to the Lebanese group and planning attacks against Jewish community buildings in Brazil.

The news surprised many people, but Hezbollah, whose biggest supporter is Iran, has been operating in South America for decades, with strong links to organized crime and the dictatorships of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Check out some of the main information about these connections below:

Venezuela

Hezbollah has a great partnership with the Maduro government, which shelters members of the terrorist group.

A 2020 report by the American think tank Atlantic Council highlighted the ties of important Chavismo figures, such as the former head of Venezuelan military counterintelligence Hugo Carvajal Barrios, and Hezbollah.

“Venezuela’s strategic location in South America and at the crossroads of the Caribbean gives Iran and Hezbollah the ability to lessen their geographic disadvantage relative to the United States. To hide this relationship, Chávez and then the Maduro regime provided dual identities to people from the Middle East, building a clandestine network that provides intelligence, training, money, weapons, supplies and know-how to the Maduro and [do ditador sírio Bashar al-]Assad”, highlighted the document.

According to the Atlantic Council, Lebanese-Venezuelan-Colombian clans are part of a transregional network that supports Hezbollah’s activities and provides a logistical base in Venezuela that allows the Maduro dictatorship and groups associated with it, including dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN), expand operations.

In the think tank’s assessment, “Hezbollah helped the Maduro regime become the center for the convergence of transnational organized crime and international terrorism in the Western Hemisphere, multiplying the logistical and financial benefits for both.”

In 2021, information accessed by hackers who broke into the system of Venezuela’s General Directorate of Military Counterespionage, revealed by the newspaper Israel Hayom, also detailed how Maduro’s dictatorship provides shelter for members of Hezbollah.

The information indicated that members of the Lebanese terrorist group entered Venezuela through Margarita Island as Spanish-speaking students enrolled in “government study programs”.

Also according to Israel Hayom, there are reports that members protected by the Venezuelan dictatorship are involved in arms and drug trafficking and money laundering to finance terrorism – some of them are from the Maklad family, originally from the Syrian village of As- Suwayda, close to the border with Jordan, and which would also be involved in mineral trafficking and human trafficking.

In 2019, a dossier given to The New York Times by a former Venezuelan intelligence officer and confirmed by another had gathered testimonies from informants who accused former Petroleum Minister and former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami and his father of recruit members of the Lebanese group to help expand espionage and drug trafficking networks in the region.

A source from the Israel Hayom report pointed out that the then minister was “directly linked” to the Maklad family, benefiting from “protection” and “immunity” to the point of transforming Margarita Island into his “kingdom”.

Accused of corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking, El Aissami was added in 2019 to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) most wanted list, prepared by the homeland security investigations unit.

In the same year, opposition parliamentarian Américo de Grazia stated that Hezbollah was exploring gold mines in the Orinoco Mining Arc, a project of the Chavista dictatorship that expanded the devastation of the Venezuelan Amazon.

Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay

Hezbollah carries out various activities in the three countries. A recent report from People’s Gazette showed that, according to PF investigations, the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) allied with the Lebanese terrorist group for operations on the triple border between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Furthermore, the partnership between PCC and Hezbollah would also have operations in Brazilian ports for the illegal transport of drugs, weapons and ammunition exported and imported by organized crime in Brazil.

The partnership lasting more than two decades includes terrorists sending weapons to the PCC, as well as training faction members with guerrilla techniques. In return, the PCC assists the terrorist group in capitalizing and investing to finance Hezbollah’s actions, including through international drug trafficking.

Former Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes (2013-2018) was the target of United States sanctions due to accusations of cigarette smuggling, money laundering and financing Hezbollah.

In Argentina, the terrorist group was identified as responsible for the attacks against the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, in 1992, and against the Associação Mutual Israelita Argentina (Amia), in 1994, which together resulted in more than 110 deaths.

Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman, found dead in his apartment in 2015, was investigating the attack on Amia.

His work led to the inclusion of six Iranians and one Lebanese on Interpol’s most wanted list in 2007 and highlighted Hezbollah’s ramifications in Brazil: 12 associated with the terrorist group lived, were in the country and/or maintained business here, according to a 2013 report by Veja magazine. At least four of them were involved in the 1994 attack in Argentina.

Other countries

In Colombia, in addition to the already mentioned links with armed groups, Hezbollah had connections exposed in sanctions announced in September by the United States Treasury Department against seven individuals and organizations.

One of the targets of the sanctions, Amer Mohamed Akil Rada, was described as “one of the operational members” of the Amia attack in Argentina. According to the American government, he lived in South America for more than ten years before moving to Lebanon.

In Colombia, he ran a coal business that gave 80% of its proceeds to Hezbollah.

A report last year from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank highlighted cases that indicate the scope of Hezbollah’s operations in South America.

In 2014, Peruvian police arrested an agent of the terrorist group in the Surquillo district of Lima for planning an attack. In the same year, an attack against civilians was prevented in Chile after an investigation by the security services.

In 2017, the Washington Institute said, Bolivian authorities located a Hezbollah warehouse and seized explosive material that would be enough to produce a two-and-a-half-ton bomb. Although it may seem new to many, Hezbollah’s operations in South America expand its tentacles and have been a reality for decades.