Drug trafficking Jordan shoots 27 ‘jihadist’ smugglers – billions in drugs have been seized worldwide in the past

Phenethyl and other amphetamine derivatives sold under the Captagon name have been seized in tonnes in recent weeks – KRP says the brand has not been found in Finland.

Jordanian the armed forces say they killed 27 drug smugglers who tried to enter the country from the Syrian side. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and BBC.

The smugglers were said to have been supported by armed forces, and some of them fled back to the Syrian side.

Drugs were reported to have been found at the battlefield in “large quantities”.

Jordanian armed forces have tightened their grip since one of its officers was killed in an incident with smugglers on 17 January.

Of particular concern is the smuggling of tablets with the Captagon logo.

Captagonia has been called a “jihad drug” because fighters have argued that it removes fear and, to a large extent, pain in combat situations.

However, it is also widely used as a leisure drug in the Middle East, for example among wealthy young people. In 2014, the Prince of Saudi Arabia was caught in Beirut when his plane was found 25 Captagons with boxes and six suitcases.

Captagon was one of the brands of phenethyline then legal in the early 1960s. Phenethyl is closely related to amphetamine.

Captagon was used to treat hyperactivity, narcolepsy and depression, among other things. In the 1980s, the drug was banned in several countries because it is highly addictive.

Drug manufacturers in the Middle East can distribute a wide variety of ingredients that are being tried to make their original Captagon look and feel. For example, cheaper amphetamine derivatives, caffeine and excipients may be included. The BBC now called the seized drug amphetamine.

Captagon is smuggled into the country in addition to Syria from Lebanon. Jordan has accused the Hezhbollah movement and other Iranian-backed groups of supporting the smugglers. Hizhbollah has denied the allegations.

In the past, the Captagon trade has also been seen as a means of financing the Isis extremist organization for its activities.

News agency According to Reuters, the drug is currently produced most in areas controlled by the regime in Syria. According to an EU-funded report, the market value of Captagon exported from Syria in 2020 was at least more than € 3.2 billion.

Today, a single seizure can be worth billions.

News agency AFP reported in July last year that Italian police seized as much as 14,000 pounds of Captagon, worth about a billion euros. According to the Naples Economic Criminal Police, this was the largest confiscation of its kind in the world. It named the terrorist organization Isis as the maker and seller of the drug.

Smugglers try to be inventive. Dubai customs officials said they seized 1.5 tonnes of crushed Captagon this week. A Lebanese broadcaster said Captagon, hidden inside tea boxes, had been seized off Togo in West Africa.

A couple of weeks ago, Saudi Arabia seized three million Captagon pills hidden in ship cargo inside the bulbs.

In December, Lebanese authorities seized nine million Captagon tablets hidden inside plastic oranges.

A spokesperson for KRP tells HS that no drugs marketed under the name Cantagon have been found on the Finnish drug market.

