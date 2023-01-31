Genoa – He was acquitted in Turin by the accusation of association aimed at drug trafficking the former footballer Michele Padovano, striker who played, among other teams, in Juventus, Naples and Genoa, among other teams, with a presence in the Italian national team. The sentence was pronounced at the end of the bis appeal process which had been ordered by the Cassation.

“We have never doubted the innocence of our client – declare his defenders, the lawyers Michele Galasso and Giacomo Francini – who had the strength to continue to believe in justice even in such a long, complicated and troubled affair”. Paduan he had been involved in 2006 in a vast investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on hashish trafficking.

In the first instance the prosecution had asked for 24 years in prison. The Cassation had then annulled the sentence of six years and eight months with postponement. “We are really happy – conclude the lawyers – that the in-depth examination by the Court of Appeal has finally given Padovano back his dignity and his life”.