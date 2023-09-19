Fierce punishments, lead law and a country “flooded” with fentanyl. The accusations of Justice in the United States are a small window into the atrocities committed for years by the Sinaloa Cartel. One of its leaders, Ovidio Guzmán, faces several charges with sentences of life imprisonment. Joaquín’s son El Chapo Guzmán, who was expressly extradited last Friday, rejected all charges this Monday in a court in the city of Chicago. There the case also involves his three brothers, with whom he formed the branch of the criminal organization known as Los Chapitos: Iván Archivaldo, Jesús Alfredo and Joaquín. The mouse, as Ovidio is known, faces five charges in the State of Illinois: possession of drugs with intent to distribute them, conspiracy to import, manufacture and distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money, carrying weapons and being a member of a criminal enterprise. Additionally, he has six charges pending in New York and one in Columbia.

The indictment in New York, which includes 23 other people – from hitmen to Chinese precursor sellers – is perhaps the most detailed. The document recounts on multiple pages how Ovidio Guzmán generated fentanyl addicts by mixing it with prescribed medications. He even knew, they say, that a wrong combination could kill the consumer. In other pages, the United States Justice tells how El Chapo’s oldest children imposed the lead law based on homicides, threats, kidnappings and torture. The prosecution alleges that they threw their victims alive into their tiger cages. To maintain their power, Los Chapitos acquired military weapons, which made it easier for them to fight against all their enemies. And they planted the Sinaloan mountains with clandestine laboratories that, they estimate, produce about 100,000 fentanyl pills a day.

Drugs by air, sea and land

The accusation in Chicago indicates that the Sinaloa Cartel was a transnational drug trafficking organization, directed by El Chapo and Ismael May Zambada. The former’s children took his father’s place after he was imprisoned in 2016 and extradited the following year. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Sinaloa Cartel coordinated the transfer of “large shipments” of drugs from Central and South America—mainly Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala—to Mexico, and then to across the American border. He did it “generally in shipments of hundreds or thousands of kilograms at a time” and then distributed it in the United States. Among the substances he mentions, he lists: cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.

To transport drugs to Mexico, they used cargo planes, private planes, submarines, semi-submersible vessels, containers sent by ship, cargo ships, boats, buses, trains, trucks, automobiles and international transportation systems. The substances were then stored in safe houses located on the border, specifically Tijuana and Mexicali, both cities in the State of Baja California. The next step was to introduce them to the United States, in vehicles or tunnels, through which they were taken to the southern region of California. From there they were distributed throughout the country.

Alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel place methamphetamines in capsules, in Culiacán, on April 4, 2022. ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI (REUTERS)

At many points, drug traffickers delivered the drugs without asking for payment in return at the time, according to the indictment. They asked for it later so they could move the money more easily. To launder the money that came in, they used various mechanisms, among which were recorded: cryptocurrencies, cash trafficking, bank deposits, transfers, currency exchange, and alternative systems, such as the acquisition of objects such as cars, planes or helicopters that were purchased in a site and transferred to another. To avoid attracting the attention of authorities, the criminals used satellite phones and coded languages, the document adds.

Los Chapitos, according to the accusation, gained power in the Sinaloa Cartel by intimidating and causing violence against another of its leaders, Dámaso López Nuñez, currently in prison in the United States convicted of drug trafficking. In order to expand their power and evade the law, El Chapo’s sons bought weapons, bribed public officials and incited violence, including killing, kidnapping and assaulting other rival drug traffickers and members of their own organization, prosecutors say. US.

The second charge that the four brothers face is for being part of a criminal enterprise. In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office assures that the four brothers held positions of leaders and supervisors, in addition to obtaining “substantial income.” What the US authorities were able to account for was about 10 million dollars in a period of 12 months. The accusation specifically explains how much drugs were transported and on what dates.

The record is meticulous. Between May and September 2008, the brothers moved about 10,000 kilograms of cocaine through the Pacific. During those days, they transported another 4,716 kilograms of the same substance between Colombia and Mexico. In November of that year, they allegedly distributed 20 kilograms of heroin in Chicago. In June 2009, they distributed about 96 kilos of cocaine in California. This is how the accusation details at least 32 occasions in which they transported or sold narcotics. Part of the drug was confiscated in states such as Texas, Arizona or New Jersey.

The accusation points out that Guzmán Loera’s four children participated along with their father and El Mayo in the October 2010 murder of Israel Rincón Martínez, also known as The Guacho, a hitman who tried to kill Iván Archivaldo Guzmán and failed. In revenge, the Sinaloa Cartel tortured him to death. That homicide was already discussed in the trial against El Chapo in New York. They also point out that they participated in the death of Jesús Antonio Muñoz Parra, the father of one of the plaza bosses of Dámaso López Nuñez; by Mario Nungaray Bobadilla, known as The hare and supposedly nephew of López Nuñez; and a man named Geovanni Hurtado Vicente, who was called Friend.

Fentanyl trafficking

The charges for trafficking fentanyl are in the case that Ovidio Guzmán has open in a court in New York. According to this accusation, Ovidio, together with Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, led “the largest, most violent and most prolific operation” of trafficking of this substance in the world. El Ratón faces almost the same crimes there as in Chicago, but the difference is due to the transfer of 400 grams of fentanyl by land and air from 2014 onwards. This drug, one of the red flags for the Administration in the United States, is manufactured in Mexico but its precursors entered through the Mexico City airport from China. The official estimate is that Guzmán Loera’s children operate in 45 countries around the world, including large cities in America, such as Buenos Aires or New York.

U.S. authorities estimate that this branch of the Sinaloa Cartel has been developing fentanyl production since 2014. “Los Chapitos were pioneers in the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl—the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced—flooding United States during the last eight years and they killed hundreds of thousands of Americans,” said Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, last April, who blamed only the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for the entry of fentanyl into her country. . “These cartels have shown us that they will stop at nothing to manufacture, traffic and bring these dangerous drugs to every corner of our country,” she said.

Dozens of kilograms of fentanyl seized near Ensenada (Baja California), in October 2022. The Washington Post (The Washington Post via Getty Im)

One of the documents tells how Ovidio Guzmán set up an “outpost” in Mexico City to be able to sell fentanyl more easily to heroin traffickers who wanted to use it to cut their product. The accusation does not clarify what year he established himself or how long he operated in the Mexican capital.

The head of the hitmen

The file opened in the court in Columbia points to Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias The Nini, known in Sinaloa for being the leader of the Los Ninis gang, a group of young people and adolescents who work as hitmen for the Sinaloa Cartel. The court there points to El Nini as “the leader and commander” of this group in charge of “providing security” to Los Chapitos. “From at least 2012 until February 2021, Pérez Salas allegedly conspired to distribute and manufacture cocaine and methamphetamine for illegal importation into the United States, used a firearm in furtherance of the alleged crime of drug trafficking, and killed, attempted to kill, threatened and caused bodily injury to another person to intimidate a Government witness and informant,” says a statement from the Department of Justice. Pérez Salas allegedly operates under the orders of Guzmán Loera’s children.

The Ninis were responsible for doing “cleanup” in other Mexican states, such as Coahuila, Sonora, Michoacán, Tamaulipas and Chihuahua, the New York indictment states. They even operate the payment of taxes on other products that are not related to drug trafficking, such as “beer, toilet paper and electronics,” the document says. The file points to the torture and murder in 2017 of three members of the criminal organization Los Zetas, under the orders of El Chapo’s two eldest sons, in Iván Archivaldo’s house. As well as the murder that same year of two agents of the then Attorney General’s Office. One of them, the document states, was tortured for hours with a corkscrew and they poured chili into his wounds to make him suffer more. In the end they both were shot in the head.

