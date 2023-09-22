An apartment valued at almost three million euros on the beach served as headquarters for a Dutch citizen residing in Marbella. With a history in his country of violent crimes, kidnapping and drug trafficking, he lived luxuriously on the Costa del Sol. There he served as head of an organization dedicated to sending drugs to different parts of Europe through logistics and parcel businesses. He had an ally almost 1,400 kilometers to the southwest, in Tenerife, a businesswoman who had created a conglomerate of companies to carry out the transport and had 480,000 euros in cash at home hidden in a suitcase. Almost 2,000 kilometers to the north, in the Netherlands, there were more partners, who negotiated the sale of narcotic substances and firearms. In between, they had numerous collaborators of different nationalities: Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Portugal or Malaysia, among others, up to a total of 18 different ones. “There were people from half the world,” says one of the National Police agents who managed to dismantle this organization and arrest 23 people from the same gang. They are part of the 197 arrests made in the first half of this year in investigations supported by European funds, the majority carried out on the Malaga coast.

The internationalization of organized crime is a reality that is increasing, according to police experts. If until a few years ago the gangs used to correspond to a more homogeneous profile of compatriots, today criminals of different nationalities mix, making police work very difficult. “It translates into more possibilities of entry ports for drugs, more destinations, more buyers. “It’s all much more complex,” explain police sources, who consider collaboration with security forces from all over Europe “essential” to successfully carry out the operations. As an example, the 29 actions carried out with financing from European funds in the first six months of 2023, which have culminated in the arrest of 197 people of 34 different nationalities belonging to criminal groups. Among them were 33 fugitives, “some extremely dangerous,” as reported this Friday by the National Police in a statement.

More information

The German citizen, the businesswoman based in Tenerife and associates from half the planet were arrested in the so-called Operation Contesa, which ended with 23 detainees, all already in provisional prison. It was a job that included the intervention of six drug transports—the first in Malaga destined for Norway; another in Granada destined for Germany and one more in Murcia destined for Ireland, among others—in which the drugs used to travel hidden among other merchandise, with the bales covered with materials such as polyurethane to make it difficult to find. “These people were dedicated to many topics. And we caught them when they were already beginning to prepare the logistics to transport cocaine,” say police sources, who highlight the luxurious life that some of the members of this group led on the Malaga coast.

The investigations that have European funds are carried out by the Central Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the National Police. They have the support of Europol – the European police brigade – and the collaboration of authorities from 17 countries on the continent. Its focus is on criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking and organized crime, identified as the “most influential in terms of corruption, as well as the extreme use of violence, firearms and weapons of war,” according to the police document, which indicates the capacity of these gangs to introduce “large quantities of narcotics” throughout the European Union. This is the case of the group formed by a Spaniard, a Colombian settled in Portugal and several Portuguese who introduced cocaine from Colombia through a sailboat based in Estepona on which a German crew member and another Ukrainian with a Russian passport were traveling. They were located last spring in the Azores Islands with about a ton of cocaine. “And it was not the first nor the only time that a vessel with these or more quantities has been caught,” sources from the investigation explain.

Fugitives and priority targets

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Among those arrested are six members of dangerous criminal gangs “with a high capacity to develop organized crime activities in Europe.” “Six priority targets for Member States of the European Union have also been arrested,” adds the police statement. This includes, for example, Mario Palamara, representative for the ‘Ndrangheta – the mafia of the Italian region of Reggio-Calabria – who used to mediate cocaine shipments between Colombia and Italy. He was considered one of the most dangerous criminals in his country and was a fugitive from justice since 2015 until his arrest in Fuengirola. Another case, from this past spring, is that of the Polish Robert Czik, included in the European Most Wanted Fugitives 2022 list and who was arrested while having breakfast in a cafe in Marbella. Both had hidden, like so many other fugitives, on the Costa del Sol. “It is a perfect place for them: urbanizations lost in the mountains, millions of tourists, false identities… sometimes finding them becomes very difficult,” adds a police agent. specialized, which explains that all of them are usually related to drug trafficking. “They are looking for them in their country or even at the European level, but they hide in that area and continue operating while living like kings,” adds the same police officer.

During the almost thirty operations carried out in this first half of the year with the support of European funds, almost five tons of cocaine, 1.7 of hashish and 1.3 of marijuana have been seized, a substance to which more and more criminal organizations are dedicated. due to its profitability and the low penalties associated with its traffic.

Police actions have also served to seize 1.73 kilograms of heroin, 53 kilograms of synthetics, 3,300 ecstasy pills, 4.2 million euros in cash, 38 high-value jewelry, 57 vehicles, three boats, various properties valued at about twelve million euros and another ten million blocked in different accounts. Also 28 firearms. “They are already in the daily life of drug traffickers,” police sources confirm.