Christiania, a semi-autonomous community created by Danish activists in the 1970s in Copenhagen, sees its existence threatened after the growth of violence caused by gang activity and the drug trade in the region, an issue that has affected the safety of its inhabitants and placed the government on alert for interventions.

The creators of the settlement aimed to create an alternative space to the “capitalist” influences of post-World War II Europe, where people could live isolated from the market economy and the State and form their own rules of coexistence.

This scenario soon caught the attention of the hippie movement, which joined the commune. However, after decades of trying to function in parallel, the increase in violence caused by drug traffickers is making the community come to their senses and realize the disadvantages of a life without State guarantees.

The community's main street, known as Pusher Street, previously controlled by residents, is now dominated by gangs, who sell different types of drugs and make illicit trade the settlement's main market.

Tourists and residents can easily purchase illicit substances locally, which has become a headache for the State, given that marijuana and other drugs are not legal in the country.

This has had increasingly greater repercussions, with higher rates of violence and greater visibility of organized crime.

According to a recent report in the New York Times, a recent shooting inside the commune, which ended with one man dead and others injured, was the subject of an assembly held among the local inhabitants, who came to the conclusion that Pusher Street should be closed permanently and that the State should intervene in the situation.

Other unprecedented episodes in the settlement were a stabbing and a robbery, as well as fatal shootings in 2021 and 2022 and one in 2016, when two police officers and a civilian were hit.

In this context, an agreement has been negotiated between the residents of Christiania and representatives of Denmark, which could guarantee the full sale of the 74 acres of land where the “free city” with 900 inhabitants is established. Part of the discussion foresees the construction of new public housing in the region and the arrival of new neighbors, according to preliminary negotiations with the State.

In 2011, Denmark's Supreme Court ruled that the state had control over Christiania and, after a series of dialogues between the sides, an agreement was reached whereby residents formed a foundation that purchased a quarter of the land in the area, with charged a fixed rent for the remainder.

Now, the residents want to buy the rest of the land for 67 million Danish crowns (around R$46 million), but they cannot reach a consensus on one of the points requested by the State: the construction of 15 thousand square meters of public housing in the next decade.

The proposal did not please all residents. Some see that the new plan for the surrounding area indicates the end of the original idea of ​​Christiania. For them, a more effective solution to the problem of violence would be the legalization of drugs and not the closure or state intervention on the road.

Others, who consider the street an obstacle to the continuity of community life, believe that the creation of public housing and government intervention to eliminate Pusher Street is a good alternative.