Genoa – The soldiers of the provincial command of the financial police of Genoa they are arresting four people, accused of aggravated drug trafficking. Thus giving effect to an order for the application of the precautionary custody measure in prisonissued by the investigating judge of the Court of Genoa at the request of the Genoa prosecutor’s office – District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate.

The operation constitutes a development of the seizure of a shipment of approximately 435 kg of cocainehidden inside a container containing coffee, transported on board a ship from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), on February 7, 2022 from the financial police in the port of Genoa.