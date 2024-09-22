On the coast of Tangier there is a luxurious marina that more than one hashish boss chose years ago as a perfect retreat to camouflage himself – or, directly, to escape – when he is in trouble. It is no secret for investigators. It is different to know the unwritten rules that operate in that ecosystem. “As long as they do not make noise, do not think they are better than the king of Morocco and maintain their composure, they can live very well. Above all, they should not get into security problems, or deaths,” says a source very close to the drug trafficker who knows the enclave. So, when it became known in the hashish underworld that Karim El Baqqali was the alleged murderer of two civil guards in the port of Barbate – months before the investigation confirmed it – the boatman became a plagued“Nobody wanted to be around him, he was a danger,” the same person said.

On February 9, the day of the fateful event, a wave of stupor swept through the drug trade circles of the Strait of Gibraltar. “Everyone understood that this could not be, nor should it happen,” explains the lawyer Manuel Morenete, who is used to defending those accused of public health crimes in Campo de Gibraltar. In these more than eight months, many of those involved in the business have been careful not to make any mistake. They knew that the murder of the two agents – run over by a drug boat – would once again put the spotlight on the hashish shipments, just at a time when the traffickers believed they saw the light due to the dismantling of OCON Sur – the command created in the Civil Guard to fight against this drug – and the accompanying “end of the large operations”, as judicial sources in Cádiz acknowledge.

A tense calm has surrounded drug trafficking on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar in recent months. “Those I know have all been out of the way, only the trash fish like this [Karim El Baqqali] or his uncle [un poderoso narco marroquí conocido como el Pus Pus]who have continued to do their thing,” said this person close to the traffickers. On the Moroccan side, where the big producers coexist with the drug traffickers fleeing from Spanish justice, the initial shock turned to concern when they discovered that Kiko The Goat and his crew – initially arrested and later exonerated – were right to point the finger at El Baqqali.

Karim El Baqqali, photographed by the Civil Guard after his arrest.

So they quickly decided to draw up a cordon sanitaire around the boatman. “He has been sheltered in his family environment, among his uncle and his cousins,” says the person familiar with the business. According to this source, the first few months, Karim El Baqqali lived relatively quietly in the north, between Dalía and Punta Cires: “He was seen in cafes and it seems that he even attended a wedding.” But everything changed when the Barbate court that is investigating the case released El Cabra and his crew. The pressure was redoubled when, supposedly, “Rabat police interrogated his father, his mother and his father-in-law,” as the same person points out, while the drug dealers “threatened Pus Pus so that the nephew would give himself up.”

In the end, the powerful boss, who lives between the Costa del Sol and Morocco and claims to be a supplier and transporter, managed to persuade his nephew to do it. “He started to tell his uncle yes, then no. He was hesitant. El Pus Pus told him that if he wanted to go to prison in Morocco, it would be better to go to Spain. He wasn’t interested in him turning himself in there either, in case his nephew said shit that would be detrimental to him,” adds the same person familiar with El Baqqali’s entourage. His surrender at the Barbate Court on Wednesday marks a turning point in the case —although three more occupants have yet to be located— and gives air both to an investigation riddled with setbacks and to the drug traffickers, worried about the break-up, during these months, of the status quo usual.

On the Spanish side of the Strait, the tense calm that all the sources are talking about – and which increased after the incident in Barbate, although it had been going on before – has been perceived in practice as a decline in business in the ground zero of drug trafficking, according to all the sources consulted. “For more than a year, Campo de Gibraltar has been dead. Not a gram of hashish should enter,” explains Morenete, now focused on all these OCON macro-operations, which have become macro-cases that clog up the Algeciras section of the Provincial Court.

Boats intercepted by the Civil Guard in Cadiz.

Civil Guard/EFE

The lawyer Morenete estimates the drop in his own work at “70% or 80%”; and he compares it to what the shipments or, at least, the seizures must have dropped in his area of ​​influence. “Getting work, as they call it, is no longer so easy. There seem to be factors such as the fact that hashish has dropped, that there are more problems with the cargo in Morocco and that the drug boats now spend days waiting at sea, with the fuel that this consumes. In the end, when they want to realise, it is not worth it for them,” says another lawyer who asks to remain anonymous.

The situation is different in Huelva or on the Guadalquivir. “Eight to ten boats enter a day,” laments the source close to the drug traffickers. “They are entering through other places other than Campo de Gibraltar,” confirm judicial sources. Faced with this, the Ministry of the Interior has deployed its control of drug boats and petaqueros —suppliers of gasoline and food—, as it announced it would do last April. This increased activity at sea has coincided temporarily with events in which drug suspects have died in the course of accidents during pursuits: in June there was one death and one injury in Barbate; in September, another in the Guadalquivir. “Perhaps the fear of the sea has been lost,” say those on the side of the drug traffickers.

Now, after the arrest of El Baqqali, no one dares to predict the next stage in the drug business. It remains to be seen whether his fellow drug-boat drivers will appear, whether the deployment against drug trafficking logistics has more effect – with the incorporation of super-fast boats in progress – or whether the reestablishment of the usual routines, now without OCON, will once again trigger the curve of drug shipments in Campo de Gibraltar.