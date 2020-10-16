In Moscow, on Dorogobuzhskaya Street, a suspect in the sale of drugs died during the arrest. This was announced on Friday, October 16, by the Moskva agency, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

A 30-year-old woman swallowed a package with an unknown substance that she had and lost consciousness. The police called an ambulance, the doctors who arrived at the scene stated the death of the suspect.

On the fact of the incident, a check is carried out, the woman’s body was sent for examination.

Earlier it was reported that in Magadan, a 69-year-old pensioner joined an organized criminal group and sold drugs. It was established that an elderly Russian woman, as well as a 43-year-old organizer of the drug business and a 35-year-old accomplice, were selling drugs on a large scale from January 2016 to January 25, 2018. The organizer of a prohibited business received 14 years in a maximum security penal colony, an accomplice – 12 years and 6 months. The pensioner will spend 12 years in a general regime colony.