Podcast The Case XThe loads of coke smuggled into the Netherlands by a drug gang had a street value of tens of millions of euros. The big drug lords never dragged in the money. The loot was intercepted, and ‘coke soldier’ ​​Abdenabbi (28) had to appear in court.

The drugs should have been secured via Rotterdam and Werkendam, before ending up with users. ‘Soldier’ ​​Abdenabbi had to follow the cargo and make sure the coke was not stolen. That fails: the transport is intercepted and Abdenabbi takes off.

However, he falls through the basket not much later. The problems become really big for Abdenabbi when he is stopped at a traffic control. He has a gun in his pocket and tries to flee. "But he falls and so cops can arrest him. On his phone they find conversations about 'horses' and 'blocks'," says reporter Niels Dekker of AD De Dordtenaar, who was present at the trial. And so the 28-year-old Rotterdammer becomes a suspect in a criminal case.





