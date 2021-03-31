D.he brother of the President of Honduras has been sentenced in the United States to life imprisonment plus 30 years for, among other things, cocaine smuggling. In addition, the confiscation of his drug trafficking income of at least $ 138.5 million (around 118 million euros) was ordered, the prosecutor in New York said on Tuesday.

The now 42-year-old Juan Antonio Hernández, known as Tony, was convicted in October 2019, among other things, of large-scale drug trafficking in New York. The public prosecutor’s office also accused his brother, President Juan Orlando Hernández, of involvement in the violent, state-sponsored drug smuggling. However, this was not charged.

185 tons of cocaine

Former MP “Tony” Hernández was reportedly involved in smuggling at least 185 tons of cocaine into the United States and in at least two murders between 2004 and 2018. He also controlled two cocaine laboratories in Colombia and Honduras, sold drug traffickers machine guns of the military and passed millions of income from drug trafficking on to his party, the conservative Partido Nacional.

He also brokered bribes, including a million dollars in 2013 from Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán for the presidential election campaign of Juan Orlando Hernández. The older Hernández won the election and has been the head of state and government of the Central American country since 2014.

It was not until March 22nd that another Honduran, Geovanny Fuentes, was found guilty of drug trafficking and gun crimes in New York. At the trial, according to consistent media reports, a witness also quoted President Hernández as saying that he wanted to flood the United States with cocaine. He denies the allegations.

Guzmán was also sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years in New York in 2019. He is in a maximum security prison in the state of Colorado.