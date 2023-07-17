Yet another box for those cholesterol pills. Again that message from the pharmacist: unfortunately, the medicine you need is not available. It happens so often this year that medicines are not available that the pharmacist association KNMP sounded the alarm: there are now almost as many shortages halfway through the year as in the whole of 2022. How is it possible that the problems are only getting bigger and a solution is not in sight? seems?

