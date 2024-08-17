Drug shortage | Those suffering from a gynecological disease are in trouble: there is a shortage of medicine used to treat endometriosis

Medicine shortage|Pharmacies cannot order the Orgametril 5 mg product used for the treatment of endometriosis due to a lack of availability.

Endometriosis the Orgametril 5 mg preparation used for the treatment has a country-wide availability problem. It is currently not possible to order the product in pharmacies, according to the University pharmacy’s customer service and drug advice.

The problem of availability of the medicine has continued since the beginning of June. According to Fimea’s search for availability problems, the problem is scheduled to end on August 25.

There is no parallel medicine for Orgametril.

Primolut N 5 mg, which is used to treat endometriosis, also has an availability problem that ends on the last day of August. However, a substitute parallel medicine is available for the product in question.

In endometriosis that is, in endometrial proliferation disease, endometrial-like tissue occurs outside the uterus, for example in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and on the surfaces of the intestine and bladder.

Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases. Its prevalence in people of childbearing age is about 10 percent.

It is a recurring disease that causes chronic pain, infertility and impairs the quality of life of the sufferer. There is no cure for endometriosis, but the symptoms can be treated with, for example, anti-inflammatory drugs, hormonal drugs or surgery.