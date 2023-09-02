According to government data, 153 tons of narcotics were seized up to July; total is the 2nd highest in 23 years

São Paulo police seized 153 tons of drugs in the State from January to July 2023, an increase of 10.3% compared to the same period in 2022, when 139 tons were seized. This was the 2nd largest apprehension since 2001, when the historical series was started.

In the month of July alone, police work made it possible to seize 37 tons of narcotics. In the same month of last year, 34 tons were seized – an increase of 8.4%.

A total of 26,664 vehicles reported theft or theft were also recovered, up 11.9%. In July alone, 3,604 vehicles were returned to owners, 8% more than in the same period in 2022.

In the first 7 months, 6,506 firearms were removed from the streets, 10.7% more than last year, which ended with 5,878 apprehensions. In July of this year, seizures increased from 819 to 886, an increase of 8.2%.

Police actions made it possible for 110,708 people to be arrested and apprehended in the year – a 6.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, when there were 103,629 arrests. Analyzing only July, the number of detainees fluctuated by 2.1%, changing from 15,644 to 15,314.



Reproduction / Government of the State of São Paulo Graph shows increase in the number of investigations, arrests and apprehensions in the comparison of 2022 with 2023

Until July, the Civil Police opened 221,220 police investigations across the state, an increase of 5.5% compared to the first 7 months of 2022. Last month, the increase was 3.6%, with 30,185 investigations.

The increase in police productivity is the result of measures taken since the beginning of the year to combat crime. One of them was the strengthening of ostensive and preventive policing, with 17,000 more police officers on the streets of the State every day.

With information from SP government