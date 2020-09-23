Investigators in Bavaria take action against police officers with a large-scale drug raid. 20 Munich police officers and one other police officer from the Bavarian riot police are suspected.

D.he Munich police are rocked by a drug scandal. A total of 21 police officers are accused of various violations of the Narcotics Act and the Anti-Doping Act as well as other criminal offenses such as the prosecution of innocent people and thwarting criminal offenses, as the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Munich I public prosecutor announced on Wednesday. A total of 18 public prosecutors and more than 90 LKA investigators had raided the suspects since the morning.

According to the investigators, the raid was triggered in February by an investigation into two police officers for violations of the Narcotics Act. These investigations led to suspicions against other police officers. During the raid, 24 apartments and offices in Munich and the districts of Munich, Dachau, Wolfratshausen, Ebersberg and Fürstenfeldbruck were searched.

20 of the suspected police officers belong to the Munich police headquarters. Another suspect was previously on duty there and is now part of the Bavarian riot police.