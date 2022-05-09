Many of us think that tuberculosis is a disease consigned to history but in reality, it continues to claim victims: 1 million deaths every year. This not at all reassuring data is due to the fact that the Mycobacterium tuberculosisthe pathogen that causes tuberculosis, continues to develop resistance to the antibiotics used to treat this disease.

To find a solution to this problem, the researchers of the San Diego State University they engaged in research that led them to track down rare genetic markers in the M. tuberculosis which could enhance the early diagnosis of drug-resistant strains of the disease, helping to prevent its spread.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy .

Tuberculosis drug-resistant: new hope comes from scientific research

To see if an individual was infected with a tuberculosis strain that no longer responds to protocol treatment, doctors cultured mucus samples from the respiratory tract and bombarded them with antibiotics.

“But because tuberculosis grows so slowly, it takes weeks“, Said the San Diego State University public health professor, Faramarz Valafar. “In those weeks that patient goes around spreading tuberculosis which could be resistant to antibiotics ”.

The scientist reported that molecular diagnostic tools are much faster. These tests for common genetic markers of drug resistance and allow for more timely treatment. But tuberculosis strains with rare resistance mechanisms still evade molecular detection.

“They don’t have the common genetic markers, but they are resistant“, Valafar continued. This leads doctors to erroneously conclude that standard TB drugs kill bacteria: “And so the patient is given the wrong drugs and continues to infect others for weeks, sometimes months, before they realize these drugs are not working. So we really want to prevent it ”.

Derek Conkle-Gutierreza researcher with the Valafar team, led the search for rare genetic mutations associated with resistance. The scholars obtained samples of M. tuberculosis from seven different countries where antibiotic resistance is common. Culturing the samples revealed that some were indeed resistant to the drugs, even though molecular diagnostics had failed to detect them.

“We first confirmed that they did not have the known markers and then we started looking for what other mutations occur exclusively in these unexplained resistant isolates.“, Said Conkle-Gutierrez.

The research team has identified a number of rare genetic mutations that can help prevent the common tuberculosis drug from kanamycin, to interfere with the pathogen’s ability to synthesize the proteins it needs, rendering it harmless to the pathogen. Another set of mutations can do the same for capreomycin, a drug for tuberculosis.

“This manuscript identifies potential markers; confirmatory work on selecting markers for the next generation of more comprehensive molecular diagnostic platforms is ahead“Said Valafar.

The scientist added that, given the evolution of antibiotic resistance, molecular diagnostics will need to be updated frequently and adapted to the different regions of the world where antibiotic resistance in tuberculosis is common. Conkle-Gutierrez agrees.

“The practice of going in and really looking for these inexplicable cases, bringing them in, sequencing them, is a big and expensive project, but it must be done to find these rare cases so they don’t escape the break and spread, causing more resistance. antibiotics that is not detected“, Explained the scientist.

As researchers learned over the course of the 20th century, the widespread use of life-saving antibiotics may have transformed medicine, but bacterial pathogens, such as M. tuberculosis, they quickly developed their own resistance. This phenomenon is exacerbated by the strains of bacteria that survive the onslaught of these potent therapies on paper, and harbor mutations that allow them to persist and multiply in number.. This is caused by the use of antibiotics in livestock and by non-bacterial infections in humans, such as those caused by viruses.

About a quarter of the world’s population is estimated to be infected with TB, which has two stages: latent and active. Most people remain in the latent phase because the immune system keeps the bacterial load in check, as a result these individuals remain symptom-free and are not contagious. About 10% of these infections turn into active tuberculosis. Patients then experience symptoms and can spread the disease to others.

“It is a very important public health concern for the United States as well “, said Valafar, who says many people in this country have latent tuberculosis. “The fear is that other lung infections such as the COVID they can overwhelm the immune system and cause tuberculosis to enter its active phase. If that happens, tuberculosis will become a bigger problem in the Western world as well. We have already seen this in HIV co-infections. Although HIV is not a lung disease, as it weakens the immune system, it leads to the activation of tuberculosis. Most patients who have HIV die from tuberculosis and not from HIV ”.

In conclusion, it is imperative to develop an effective vaccine for tuberculosis. Until then, the improvement of molecular diagnostics for the detection of antibiotic resistance will be important for the control of morbidity. To this end, Valafar’s lab recently received a grant to directly sequence drug-resistant tuberculosis from infected lung tissue..