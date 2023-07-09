Hindu: Drug-resistant Candida auris fungus found in stray dogs in India

Scientists from the Indian University of Delhi and Canada’s McMaster University have discovered drug-resistant Candida auris in stray dogs in India. Writes about it Hindu with reference to their research.

“Stray dogs living in all parts of the world can act as carriers to transmit the fungus to other animals and people,” said one of the study’s authors.

According to the publication, scientists tested skin samples and ear swabs of 87 dogs that were in a shelter in Delhi. So, 52 of them suffered from chronic skin diseases, the remaining 35 were pets that were treated for minor gastrointestinal and urinary infections.

“We must exercise caution when monitoring dogs, other pets and wildlife in regions where this fungus is endemic,” the study said.

