Drug research | The messy “coils of thread” in our cells can now be opened easily – researchers use proteins to find medicines and enzymes

Next in ten years, you will receive medicines tailored just for you. The medicine is prepared quickly and it is also prescribed quickly – for example, for cancer.

This is how Aalto University and of the Yaiyai company investigator Vikas Garg.

Rapid drug customization will soon be possible because we have suddenly learned how proteins are made.

The credit goes to artificial intelligence, anyway.

Garg has programmed artificial intelligence for large companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and IBM’s research department – as well as the Finnish pharmaceutical company Orion.

At MIT, Garg presented of a new, so-called reverse, way to unfold a convoluted, folded three-dimensional protein. It can now be used to design completely new proteins.

July at the end of 2022, a company that programs artificial intelligence Deep Mind announced great science news. The researchers were confused.

According to the company, its artificial intelligence Alpha Fold 2 could describe or predict a person the structure of almost all proteins in cells.

Of course, artificial intelligence was helped by the long ground work of hundreds of biologists and researchers. Thousands of proteins were already known. Their structures are being opened all the time, now faster and faster.

The researchers likened the Alpha Fold trick to having thousands and thousands of tiny coils of yarn unraveled at once. Abracadabra!

The unfolding of proteins has also been compared to a serving of spaghetti that someone throws from a pasta strainer into the air. When the spaghetti lands on the table after flying through the air, the artificial intelligence already knows in advance which position the strips will fold, which way.

“ All of the more than 20,000 known proteins in our cells are important for humans.

In our cells thousands and thousands of such “yarns” or “pasta servings” are opened every second.

The cells’ own factory manufactures them from chains of amino acids according to the instructions of DNA.

Predicting the three-dimensional shape of a protein from DNA is certainly not easy, but it is important.

Proteins keep our cells healthy and alive. For example, they strengthen muscles, build tissue, move nutrients in and out of cells and make enzymes.

Cells make up our organs. All organs from the spleen to the liver need proteins all the time.

Bodybuilders and dieters know the value of proteins especially well, but also the average luncher.

The proteins in food are also important, because our body can only make 11 amino acids, a little more than half of all the important ones. The rest comes from food.

All the same, without proteins, about 46 billion of our cells would not live. And not a human being either.

Sometimes however, the protein is defective. Then the cells or the whole body can have symptoms. People get sick, even die.

A large part of the medicines aim to fix the defective protein. The medicine must then include a “block” that repairs the protein or attaches to the right proteins when the medicine is introduced into the body.

Until these days, finding and producing the right block was very laborious. It is precisely due to the complex three-dimensional structure of proteins.

Chains of amino acids are made into proteins for different tasks in the cell.

Biologists and biochemists held for more than 50 years”the problem of protein folding” as one of biology’s big challenges.

The challenge is described by how long chemist Max Perutz (1914–2002) was among the first to elucidate the structure of a single protein.

Perutz’s target was a protein now familiar to most people, which was named after him hemoglobin. The work began already at the end of the 1930s and was finally completed in 1959. Perutz received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for it in 1962.

Job has accelerated over the course of 60 years, but it is still drilling.

The structures of proteins have been opened over the decades with the help of x-ray imaging and electron microscopes, among other things.

Then came the 2020s, Alpha Fold and its deep learning neural networks. With the help of Alpha Fold, the structure of a protein can now be opened in minutes, whereas it previously took up to six months, compares the professor of biology John McGee on the BBC website.

Now researchers can quickly test what the unfolded protein’s function is in the body. The role of almost all proteins is not yet known.

To help here is a library of proteins. When the ball of yarn has been opened, the result must be announced. That’s why Deep Mind assembled Alpha Fold’s database.

It is also maintained by the respected European Molecular Biology Laboratory EMBL.

The three-dimensional, folded structures of all proteins that have already been unfolded are compiled and stored in the database. Anyone can use the library.

“ “Protein research really made an effort almost vertically upward with the help of artificial intelligence.”

Alpha Fold 2 predicted the structures of nearly 350,000 proteins, i.e. much more than the approximately 20,000 that are produced by the human cellular machinery.

The group also included, for example, the proteins produced by the mouse and the banana fly. The work does not end immediately, because millions of different proteins have been identified in nature.

Doctors and chemists believe that knowing the structures of certain proteins could treat, for example, Alzheimer’s disease and many genetic diseases.

Many other common diseases, such as malaria, also need specific medicines.

At the beginning of the said Vikas Garg has reason to be hopeful. Where do we go now, less than a year after the big news?

“Protein research really made an effort almost vertically upwards with the help of artificial intelligence”, says the researcher of artificial intelligence and proteins Juho Rousu from Aalto University.

Rousu’s hand rises almost vertically in Otaniemi when he describes the pace of the research.

Recently, Rousu’s hand was still in a fist. The fist extract described how the protein hid its secret in a squat shape.

Garg and Rousu seized new opportunities in Finland with their groups, and Aalto University joined forces.

Biologists, drug researchers and artificial intelligence researchers are now finding out In the Biodesign projecthow to find and make proteins that help people.

Many other groups in the world do this work, but Rousu knows from the comparison that the Finns are close to the top.

Rousu’s group is now developing models that could be used to find new drugs and speed up their production.

Garg and his group have prepared a model that can be used to design antibodies that track and repel bacteria and viruses that are harmful to humans.

March at the end of the year, a project started to develop enzymes using deep learning programs.

Enzymes are proteins that speed up chemical reactions in cells. With the help of an enzyme, you can prepare a medicine.

Industrial enzymes are, for example, in detergents. Fertilizers also need enzymes. With the help of the enzyme, you can also break down plastic, which is too much everywhere in the environment.

With the help of customized enzymes, we speed up the green transition, says Rousu. The work is led by an academician Merja Penttilä.

As the 21st century progresses, a whole range of new proteins and enzymes will come into use, suitable for batteries, for example, Garg says.

The current known number of protein structures – more than a hundred million – is not even the limit. New ones can be developed, for example, to meet the needs of the budding circular economy.