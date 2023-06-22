Home page politics

The European Parliament will be re-elected in a year, and the heated arguments about the EU Commission’s environmental package show that the election campaign has already begun.

The European Parliament is now discussing which of the approximately 200 ongoing legislative projects should be completed before the end of this legislative period.

According to information from Table.Media, it is becoming apparent that the following dossiers should have priority:

the asylum package that has just been agreed in the Council

Net-Zero Industry Act and Critical Raw Materials Act

the reform of the electricity market

the Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI)

the regulations on fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-gases) and on ozone-depleting substances

the industrial emissions package

the ecodesign and packaging regulations

the anti-money laundering package

the greening transport package planned for June

the road safety package

the planned maritime safety package

The discussion in the committees such as the Conference of Committee Chairmen is reportedly not over yet. Experience has shown that around 35 to 40 legislative procedures could be completed during the forthcoming Spanish Council Presidency, according to Parliament. The subsequent Belgian Council Presidency will give absolute priority to finalizing the asylum package.

Pharma package lost in translation

The MEPs are running out of time when it comes to two major projects presented by the Commission in April, on the pharmaceutical industry and crisis management in the banking sector: The pharmaceutical package, for example, will probably not be translated into all 24 official EU languages ​​until September. According to the Financial Times, Parliament President Roberta Metsola called for the translation to be speeded up in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Like other unfinished dossiers, the pharmaceutical and bank rescue package could also be completed in the new legislative period. Unlike in the Bundestag, the principle of discontinuity does not apply at EU level, according to which all draft laws must be reintroduced after an election. tho