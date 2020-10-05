In the village of Belousovo, the Novofedorovsky settlement of Moscow, they found an underground drug production laboratory, where mephedrone was made. About it told Irina Volk, official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The laboratory was equipped with equipment that allows the production of up to 50 kilograms of mephedrone per month. Also, raw materials and an aggregate were found that allow improving the quality of the substance. The drug was distributed via the Internet, the goods were transferred to customers in a contactless way.

In the laboratory they found 18 kilograms of the finished drug. One person was detained, who is suspected of organizing production. Now he is under arrest, all the circumstances are being investigated.

Earlier in the Ryazan region, 19 suspects were detained in the sale of drugs via the Internet in several regions.