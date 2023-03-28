Estimate is from Sindusfarma; definition of the Cmed will be on the 6th and will represent the 2nd recomposition in 7 states this year alone

The prices of around 13,000 medicines must be readjusted by 5.6% starting in April this year. The estimate is from a preliminary note of the Sindusfarma (Union of the Pharmaceutical Products Industry). This will be the 2nd annual recomposition for 7 Brazilian states. Here’s the full (288 KB).

The calculation index for increasing the value of medicines is defined by cmed (Drug Market Regulation Chamber) –interministerial body responsible for the economic regulation of the drug market in the country. The change will be defined next Friday (31.Mar.2023) and will take effect after publication in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union).

To define the readjustment, the Cmed uses as a base the inflation measured by the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer). The percentage accumulated in 12 months until February is considered, which stood at 5.6% from March 2022 until February of this year. Also included in the calculation: sector productivity (X factor); the adjustment of relative prices between sectors (factor Y); and the intra-sector relative price adjustment (Z factor).

In 2022, 12 states approved an increase in ICMS on various products, such as medicines – a way to compensate for the cut in the tax on fuel and electricity. This caused a 1st readjustment in 7 states (Bahia, Piauí, Paraná, Pará, Sergipe, Amazonas and Roraima) to come into force in March of this year.

ANNUAL ADJUSTMENT

In a note, the union said that the pharmaceutical sector faced two main difficulties in the last year: the effects “persistent” of the covid-19 pandemic, which, according to the organization, affected production and resulted in increased prices of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), and high expenses with logistics due to the War in Ukraine.

“In addition to dealing with operational and financial bottlenecks, to cope with the unforeseen and emergency demand for products for respiratory diseases, the sector faced rising production costs, driven by the rise in prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients. [IFAs]quoted in dollars, and the significant increase in freight rates for these raw materials, given the country’s well-known dependence on suppliers from China and India”says the document.

Sindusfarma also calculated that, from 2012 to 2022, general inflation amounted to 90.24% compared to a variation in drug prices of 76.79%, leaving the accumulated readjustment of drug prices below the IPCA in the historical series.

For this reason, according to the organization, companies in the pharmaceutical industry “they have notorious difficulties to balance their accounts” with the current price control format.

Read the historical series below (2012-2022):