Drug offenses | The Norwegian police made the largest drug seizure in their history

So far, it is unclear why the hundreds of kilos of drugs have ended up in Oslo.

Norwegian this week, the police have confiscated about 820 kilos of cocaine. It is the largest drug seizure ever made in the country, the police said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the seizure estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros, said the head of the intelligence and investigation unit of the Oslo police Grete Lien Metlid at the press conference.

“We have had no reason to arrest anyone. It is still unclear why this is [kokaiinilasti] has ended up in Oslo”, Metlid said.