Drug mafia shoots up Turkish wedding in Moselle department in France

In France, drug mafia militants burst into a wedding and shot at guests. About this reports The Guardian.

The attack took place on Saturday, June 29, in the commune of Thionville, Moselle. That day, about a hundred guests were celebrating the wedding of a Turkish couple in a banquet hall. After 1 a.m., several people went outside to smoke. At that moment, a car pulled up nearby and three “heavily armed” criminals got out and opened fire on the crowd.

A total of six people were injured, one of whom doctors were unable to save. Three more victims, including a pregnant woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the attack was linked to a conflict between drug gangs in the Moselle department. The city’s mayor expressed “moral support for the newlyweds and the victims.”

Earlier it was reported that in the American city of St. Louis a wedding ended with the groom being seriously wounded. Robbers burst into the celebration, demanded money from the guests, and then shot the man several times.