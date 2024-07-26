The co-founder of the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa, Ismael Zambada Garcia, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of El Chapo, have been arrested by U.S. authorities. The US media reported. Garcia is known as ‘El Mayo’. The two were arrested in El Paso, Texas. According to the US media, citing police sources, they were arrested when their private plane landed in Texas, on the US side of the border with Mexico.

Despite his efforts to keep a low profile, the elusive kingpin was a top target of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The United States had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Zambada, who is accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.. The bounty also exceeded the $10 million offered for Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, head of the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

«El Mayo and Guzman Lopez join a long list of Sinaloa cartel leaders the Justice Department says are responsible for leading one of the most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world.“, he said United States Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug to ever threaten our country, and the Department of Justice will not rest until all cartel leaders responsible for poisoning our communities are apprehended,” he added.

El Mayo founded the Sinaloa cartel with El Chapo but, unlike the latter, had never been in prison. Guzman Lopez is El Chapo’s son and is at the top of the cartel along with his brothers after his father was extradited to the United States in 2017.

According to U.S. authorities, Zambada, born in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan, was a longtime leader of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. He is “unique in that he has spent his entire adult life as a major international drug trafficker, yet has never spent a day in prison,” the U.S. State Department said in 2021, noting that after El Chapo’s arrest and extradition, Zambada became the “undisputed leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.”