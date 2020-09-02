The condition and direction of the body is changing. While there is no evidence of CBI and abetment of murder and suicide, the drug chats of Shauvik Chakraborty after Riya Chakraborty have created panic. Narcotics Bureau has arrested two accused in this case in Mumbai. One of them is Abdul Basit Parihar and the other is Zaid Vilatre. In the interrogation, Abdul’s direct connection with Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda is revealed. Miranda bought drugs from Abdul and was reportedly meant for father Indrajit Chakraborty for Shauvik. Narcotics Bureau is now preparing to send summons to Shouvik and Samuel.

Shouvik had made friends with Abdul of Miranda

According to the report of our colleague ‘Times Now’, Shauvik identified Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda with accused drug supplier Abdul Basit Parihar. After this, Abdul identified Samuel with Vilatra. It is said that Miranda took drugs from them by paying 10 thousand rupees. Whereas Miranda often sent Sushant’s house help to collect parcels from him. These things make Miranda and Shouvik directly involved in the purchase of drugs. Apparently NCB can arrest both.

Vilatre has Rs 9.55 lakhs, many big names included



Narcotics Bureau team Mumbai arrested both Abdul and Vilatre from Bandra area. It is said that Rs 9.55 lakh cash has also been recovered from Villatre. Bureau officials say that in the interrogation so far, both of them have revealed many big names of Bollywood. Summons will also be sent to these big names after further concrete information in the case. Both of them have told in interrogation that there are large quantities of illicit drugs being supplied in Bollywood parties in Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala area.

Shauvik’s drug chat revealed – father also takes drugs

In the midst of all this, some WhatsApp chats between Times Rau, brother of Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and drug supplier have started. It is coming out that Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty also used to take drugs and Shouvik had ordered drugs from Miranda for his father. From the chats Shouvik has revealed, it is clear that Inderjit Chakraborty knew that his children take drugs. In this chat, Shouvik has demanded drugs from the supplier.

Shouvik asked – want a boom, want a dad

Shouvik asks, “Where are you brother?” The answer comes, I am at home. On this, Shouvik says brother wants boom, dad wants it. Did not know their goods were finished. On this, the drug peddler responds to him that he too has finished, will be able to meet tomorrow. Boom here is actually the code name for Marijuana.

CBI and ED also follow drug linking

Along with narcotics, CBI and ED are also following drug links. Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, his brother Shouvik, father Indrajit, former manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, staff member Dipesh Sawant, cook Neeraj etc. are now being questioned over drug links.

Riya said – Sushant used to take Marijuana

Riya Chakraborty also revealed in an interview given to Aaj Tak that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume marijuana and he tried to stop it. Riya also said that she never took drugs. The CBI has called Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty on Wednesday for a second round of questioning.

Shruti said – I used to deliver the parcel.

Gaurav Arya was also named in Riya’s drug chat with whom the ED continues to be questioned. Apart from this, X Manager Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha were also named. Shruti Modi has clearly stated in her interrogation of ED and CBI that she has nothing to do with the drug case. As a manager, the parcels that used to come in the name of Sushant, she used to work only to bring them to the actor.