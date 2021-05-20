The Guardia Civil maritime service intercepted a RIB 1.5km south of La Rábita with 16 packages containing a total of 560 kilos of hashish.

The patrol launch Río Aragón, based in Motril Port detected the drug runners during the night of the 6th of this month. The 5-meter-long RIB, powered by a 60 CV (hp) outboard motor was racing across the water completely blacked out, following a zig-zag course to reach La Rábita on the coast of Granada

The police decided to hale the craft, ordering it to cut its motor, which they did without resistance ad the officers were able to board it.

The people manning the RIB were 39-year-old Spaniard, resident of Arousa (Pontevedra, Galicia) and a 36-year-old Romanian, resident in Almería.

Both men were arrested for drug trafficking and craft and cargo confiscated once they reached Motril Port

(News: La Rabita, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)