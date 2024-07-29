Mexico City.- The production of synthetic drugs in Sinaloa for shipment to the United States is unstoppable.

Even with the arrests of Ovidio Guzmán, in January 2023, and various operators of the Sinaloa Cartel, the Army doubled the discovery of drug laboratories in the state, used for the production of methamphetamines and fentanyl.

In 2022, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) reported the location of 438 laboratories, and a year later it counted 835, most of them in Culiacán, the epicenter of operations of “Los Chapitos”, one of the factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The 835 drug labs represent 88 percent of all those found in the country by the military, which total 948.

Sources from the Sedena report that this year, up to June, some 70 laboratories have been located in Sinaloa, out of the 98 found nationwide.

Between 2021 and 2024, Army personnel located 25 “manufacturing centers” for fentanyl pills, most of them in Culiacán.

However, sources said, in response to the operations, other production centers were moved to states such as Baja California, Durango, Nuevo León and Sonora.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the Mexican drug trafficking organizations that has expanded into the world, and is responsible for a significant part of the illicit trafficking of fentanyl and other lethal drugs to the United States, the DEA concluded in recent days.

The cartel’s activities were not diminished even by the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López in January 2023, who allegedly received more than $10 million from the annual sale of fentanyl in the United States, a country where the drug entered by sea and air, according to the indictment filed against him in the Federal Court of the Southern District of New York.

The organization continued to traffic synthetic drugs even after the arrest of lieutenants such as Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, “El Nini”, head of security for “Los Chapitos”, located by the Armed Forces in November 2023 in Culiacán.

“El Nini”, in addition to being the leader of “Los Chapitos” security, was key in the purchase of precursors from China for the production of fentanyl and its trafficking to the United States.

“The arrest of Ismael Zambada Garcia, better known as ‘El Mayo,’ one of the alleged founders and leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, strikes at the heart of the cartel responsible for most of the drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, killing Americans from coast to coast,” the DEA reported after the capture of the kingpin on Thursday.