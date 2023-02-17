Turin, ten arrests for drug dealing: blitz by the Guardia di Finanza

Extensive operation of the Guardia di Finanza of Turin throughout Italy: dismantled a criminal association dedicated to the trafficking of large quantities of narcotic substances in the provinces of Turin and Asti and with branches in Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Sicily and Sardinia. More than 100 kilograms of drugs seized that would have generated illegal revenues of 20 million euros. Cocaine was hidden in the forms of parmesan.

The Guardia di Finanza of Turin, with the coordination of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate, has implemented a precautionary custody order issued by the Judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of the Piedmontese capital against 10 people (7 in prison and 3 under house arrest), seriously suspected of being part of a criminal association dedicated to the trafficking and marketing of large quantities of narcotic substances (mainly cocaine).

The investigative activity, launched by the Turin economic and financial police unit in the first months of last year, allowed – at the end of complex investigations, also conducted through stalking And eavesdropping telephone And environmental – to gather significant circumstantial elements regarding crimes connected with the importation and trafficking of drugs. According to the elements collected, the group is made up of a 37-year-old boss of Albanian nationality and nine other people (ten in all: 7 Italians and 3 Albanians), operating mainly in Piedmont (in the provinces of Turin and Asti) and with ramifications also in other regions Italian.

The organization – endowed with huge economic resources – has resulted in the prosecution hypothesis making use of tested systems to make communications between associates confidential as well as various places to be used as storage deposits. Some of the addressees of the custodial measures are also challenged for the conduct of illegal detention And I carry firearms in a public place. In the light of the clues collected by the Financiers, it was possible to reconstruct how the association under investigation was able to organize operations functional to the custody, possession and transport of narcotic nationally and internationally.

This through: the procurement of large quantities of cocaine from abroad, in particular from Holland, with subsequent transport on board of articulated lorries; the storage of the narcotic in storage sites in Piedmont (particularly in the provinces of Asti, Alessandria and Cuneo) and in other areas of northern Italy (including the province of Rovigo); the subsequent distribution in various regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto , Tuscany, Sicily and Sardinia), through “couriers” and making use of a large fleet of vehicles (owned or hired). They would also have dealt with the recovery of the money proceeds from the illegal activities.

During the investigation, the soldiers of the Finance Guard intercepted and seized some consignments of narcotic substances (100kg of cocaine very pure found, in April 2022, inside a camper, thanks also to the help of canine units; 25 kg of pure cocaine found, in the month of June 2022, in the province of Asti, in a van headed for Sardinia and hidden inside 5 forms of cheese such as grana padano/parmesanspecially prepared as cover load).

