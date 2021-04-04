The question was not missing in any of Donald Trump’s actions during the last electoral campaign: “Where is Hunter?” Asked the then president of the United States.

The protagonist of those diatribes, Hunter biden, son of incumbent President Joe Biden, has been to many places in recent years, but does not plan to go anywhere, writes the young son of the current American president in a 272-page autobiographical book detailing his fight against his addiction to alcohol and crack.

The book will go on sale in US bookstores next Tuesday, it was reported.

He also defends there the decisions that made him target of attack of his father’s rivals.

“In the last five years alone, my 20-year marriage has broken down, I’ve had a gun put to my face multiple times, and at one point I let myself fall living in seedy hotels on the highway (…) scaring my family even more than myself ”, he relates without sparing the most lurid details about how he obtained and prepared the drug.

Biden Jr., a 51-year-old lawyer now retired in California, found solace in the painting alongside his new wife, Melissa Cohen, the person who helped him out of the well.

The luminous title of the book, “Beautiful things” (something like “Beautiful things”), is a tribute to the mantra that was repeated with his older brother Beau, who died in 2015 a victim of brain cancer.

Accident and fatalities

They both survived the car accident that killed their mother and baby sister when they were four and two years old respectively, and they always told each other that they would live to see beautiful things.

The episode marked them forever. “I do not see that tragic moment as something that necessarily resulted in behaviors that lead to addiction,” but sometimes “it allows me to better understand why I feel the way I do,” he writes, according to excerpts advanced by the US press.

He was eight years old when he first tried alcohol. It was 1978 and his father had been reelected senator.

It is not difficult to imagine the shadow of the father and promising brother hovering over Hunter, always labeled the rebellious son.

At the age of 14 he began to drink abusively. Although he felt guilty for disappointing his father, who did not drink and encouraged his children to imitate him, “at the same time I just wanted to do it again.”

The drink helped him overcome his insecurities. Alcohol and drugs accompanied him in his years at Georgetown and Yale, where he studied law.

He settled in Washington and started a family, but his addiction escalated. When his third daughter was born, his wife Kathleen forced him to undergo a detoxification treatment.

His brother Beau – then the Delaware attorney general, seen by his father as his natural successor – accompanied him to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

When his father joined the Barack Obama campaign, Hunter had to quit his job as a lobbyist to avoid conflicts of interest.

He found himself drowned in a sea of debts and boarded a train of life that he could not afford. He relapsed into drink.

The controversial contract in Ukraine

Together with a friend, he founded an international consultancy whose steps crossed again with those of his father, then vice president. In 2014, he accepted a job at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. They paid him tens of thousands of dollars a month. The signing drew criticism, but his father and Obama were silent.

In the book, Hunter defends his job (helping the company comply with international anti-corruption laws), although he acknowledges that his greatest professional asset was his last name.

Having a Biden on its board of directors was “gold” for gas, “a way of saying ‘fuck you’ to Vladimir Putin.” Although he maintains that the controversy over his contract is “of epic banality” and great hypocrisy on the part of Trump, he admits that he would not accept the job, which he held during the worst phase of his drug addiction. He only left it when his father was already a presidential candidate.

With Beau’s death in 2015, their world fell apart. His addiction to drinking worsened and his marriage collapsed. Someone offered him cocaine. From there it went to crack.

Living among addicts

He spent five months in Los Angeles living among addicts, thieves, and scammers. “He smoked crack every 15 minutes,” he acknowledges.

Meanwhile, he had started a romantic relationship with his brother’s widow, Hallie. “We were desperately searching for the love we both had lost,” he writes.

The relationship failed. His parents’ attempts to get him into a detox center, too. In 2019, he agreed to enter a clinic. His father hugged him and wept for a long time when he said goodbye. But as soon as he entered the center, he called a taxi and went to an airport hotel, where he spent two days smoking crack.

He returned to California. There, shortly after, he met Melissa, a South African filmmaker who took him home and little by little helped him to put his life under control, to give up alcohol and drugs.

The couple, who were married within a week of meeting, have a young boy named Beau. In November, he appeared with the family to celebrate Joe Biden’s election victory.

Faced with the imminent publication of the book, which hits bookstores on Tuesday, the White House has referred to the statement published by Joe and Jill Biden in February: “We admire the strength and courage of our son Hunter to speak openly about his addictions to that others can see themselves reflected in their journey and find hope ”.

