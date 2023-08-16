The fight between drug gangs in Marseille is getting tougher. There is now an average of one liquidation per week in the city. We speak to relatives and criminologists. “Drug traffickers feel omnipotent: the chance that you will be caught is very small.”
Frank Renout
Latest update:
14:23
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Drug #gangs #fighting #bloody #battle #Marseille #younger #perpetrators #harder #violence
Leave a Reply