The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opened an investigation into the diabetes medicine ozempic and the weight loss treatment Wegovy, both produced by the Danish company Novo Nordisk.

According to reports, there is a possibility that these medications are related to suicidal thoughts in people who consume themwhich has sparked growing concern in the medical community and the general public.

The FDA has revealed that it has received at least 265 reports of suicidal thoughts and behavior in patients who have been taking these drugs since 2010, in addition to other similar ones. Alarmingly, of these reports, 36 cases are related to deaths by suicide or suspected suicide.

A detailed analysis of 113 individual incidents among the reports has revealed that more than half of the patients experienced suicidal thoughts shortly after start taking the medication or increase the dose.

On the other hand, about two-fifths of patients said their symptoms disappeared after stopping the drug or reducing the dose. Another 30 reports were also noted to describe patients with a history of depression, suicidal ideation, or other mental illnesses.

In addition to the reports registered with the FDA, Reuters news agency was able to obtain five additional testimonies from American patients who experienced suicidal thoughts while taking Ozempic or Wegovy. One of the patients also claimed to have suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts after taking the diabetes medicine and the weight loss drug Mounjaro, produced by the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. These three drugs are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

In response to these concerns, Novo Nordisk has stated that it takes all reports of adverse events related to the use of its medicines very seriously and will continue to monitor clinical data and work closely with authorities. The company emphasizes that so far it has not found a “causal association” between its products and thoughts of self-harm.

Eli Lilly, for its part, has stated its commitment to working closely with regulators to address any potential safety issues related to its medicine and review data related to “suicidal ideation, thoughts of self-harm, and depression.”

Research on the relationship between these medications and suicidal thoughts will continue, and it is expected that pharmaceutical companies and regulatory authorities will take additional measures to ensure the safety of patients who depend on these treatments.

In the meantime, patients taking these medications should be alert to any changes in their mood or thoughts and seek medical attention immediately if they experience concerning symptoms.