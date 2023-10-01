The fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin, has arrived in the EU, where it is now “produced”. The alarm was raised by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, after meeting in Brussels with the Interior Ministers of 14 Latin American countries, accustomed to combating the extreme violence practiced by the criminal organizations that control the drug trafficking in those countries. Even some EU states such as the Netherlands and Belgium, which have become drug trafficking hubs in Europe, are experiencing an unprecedented wave of violence in recent years, linked precisely to the control of drug flows entering from the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp . The Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, has long been under police protection, together with his family, due to death threats received from criminal gangs active in drug trafficking.

Cocaine still on top, synthetic opioids on the rise

In the ports of Northern Europe, but also in Galicia, in Spain, the lion’s share still belongs to cocaine, the consumption of which in Europe “is growing strongly”, Johansson recalled. But even in the Old Continent, synthetic opioids are starting to become available which in the USA have caused, thanks to some pharmaceutical companies, a true epidemic of drug addiction and consequent deaths from overdoses. Fentanyl, or fentanyl, is the most widespread molecule among the new synthetic opioids that have been causing havoc overseas for years: in 2022 alone, over 110 thousand overdose deaths were recorded in the USA, 66% of which were caused by synthetic opioids. For comparison, 58,220 Americans lost their lives in the entire Vietnam War. In the EU, Johansson said, fentanyl is still present “on a very small scale”, but “it is produced here”.

The police forces, he explained, seized around “400 laboratories in Europe last year, capable of producing mainly methamphetamines, but also fentanyl”. In one case, “in Latvia”, around “5 kg of fentanyl” were seized, a quantity sufficient to “kill 2.5 million people, more than the population” of the whole of Latvia. The fact is that fentanyl is much more potent than heroin. It is infinitely easier to transport, because small quantities are enough. And to produce it you don’t need poppy fields or coca plantations hidden in the Amazon jungle: you just need the chemical precursors, of which the Chinese industry is the world’s leading producer.

What is fentanyl, how is it taken, the effects

Fentanyl, explains American Goddess, is a powerful synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain reliever. On the road in the States it is called by various names: Apache, China Girl, China Town, Dance Fever, Friend, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Jackpot, King Ivory, Murder 8, Poison and Tango & Cash. It is snorted, smelt, smoked, taken orally via pills or tablets, put on paper towels or patches, sold alone or in combination with heroin and other substances. It has been identified in counterfeit pills, which mimic drugs such as oxycodone.

Like other opioid analgesics, fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction and respiratory depression. Overdose can cause stupor, changes in pupil size, clammy skin, cyanosis, coma, and respiratory failure, leading to death. The presence of three of these symptoms such as coma, pinpoint pupils and respiratory depression “strongly suggests opioid intoxication”, reports the DEA.

The landing of fentanyl in Europe

The arrival of fentanyl in the Old Continent is also reported by the Emcdda, the EU observatory on drug addiction. It has already begun to claim victims, for now especially in Northern Europe. The 2023 report informs that recent signals, especially from the Baltics, suggest increased availability and harms (including drug-induced deaths) linked to these substances, in particular the fentanyl derivative carfentanyl and the potent benzimidazole group of opioids, which includes drugs such as isotonitazene, protonitazene and metonitazene.

Synthetic opioids, the Emcdda recalls, are often very potent, which means that a small amount may be sufficient to produce a large number of street doses and may pose an increased risk of potentially lethal poisoning.

Synthetic opioids, the EMCDDA continues, have been linked to drug-induced deaths, with recent reports from Estonia and Lithuania indicating that these drugs now account for a “significant” share of overdose deaths in these countries. New preliminary data from 2023 indicates that mortality linked to benzimidazole opioids “is increasingly being detected in Latvia”, which “represents a worrying development”.

In 2022, the Emcdda continues, Estonian police reported seizing mixtures containing the new synthetic opioids metonitazene and bromazolam, a new benzodiazepine, as well as mixtures containing the new opioids protonitazene and metonitazene and the animal sedative and analgesic xylazine. These mixtures, known as ‘benzo-dope’ and ‘tranq-dope’ respectively, have been linked to increases in overdose deaths in Canada and the United States. For the Emcdda, “it is necessary to consider and further investigate which prevention and harm reduction measures are effective in reducing the mortality risks associated with the use of synthetic opioids”.

The spread of synthetic opioids in Europe should not be taken lightly: in the United States of America in 2022 over 110 thousand people died from overdoses, in many cases due to these molecules which, being very powerful, are more difficult to dose. They have become the new ‘cash-cow’ of the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, two of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world: for traffickers, as the deputy head of the DEA George Papadopoulos said in a hearing at the Committee on Internal Security of the House of Representatives, the profit margins are immense.

The new white gold of the Sinaloa cartel

Fentanyl is the new ‘white gold’ of the Sinaloa cartel, in particular of the ‘Chapitos’ wing, the sons of Joaquìn Guzmàn Loera (Ivan Guzman Salazar, Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez), ‘el Chapo’, who is serving life in prison at the ADX maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, known as the Alcatraz of the Rockies. It costs the cartels just “10 cents” to produce a pill containing fentanyl, but it is resold at retail for between “10 and 30 dollars”. Result: Mexican cartels rake in “billions of dollars” from synthetic opioids. Without even having to worry about planting poppies in the mountains of Sinaloa.

To understand what damage fentanyl can do in Europe, just read Papadopoulos’ words: “Americans today – he told members of Congress – are experiencing the most devastating drug crisis in the history of our nation. And this happens because a The drug fentanyl has transformed the crime landscape. It is exceptionally cheap to produce, exceptionally easy to hide and exceptionally lethal for those who take it. It is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45: kills Americans of all walks of life, in every state and in every community in this country.”