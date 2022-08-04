A new molecule developed at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem could prevent age-related diseases. It is hoped that it will lead to the treatment or prevention of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Longevity without a decline in health is one of the greatest challenges facing the world of medicine. In a new study, led by Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben Sasson, from the Faculty of Medicine of the aforementioned university, a group of molecules was identified that allows cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for these tissues to retain their function.

The efficacy of the molecule was demonstrated in a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life and successfully proved that they can protect prototype and human cells from damage. The results were published in Autophagy.

An important factor in tissue aging is the reduction in the effectiveness of the cell’s quality control mechanism, leading to the accumulation of defective mitochondria. Gross explained that these, “’powerhouses’ of the cell, are responsible for energy production. They can be compared to tiny batteries that help cells function properly. Although they are constantly discharged, our cells have an advanced mechanism that eliminates the defective ones and replaces them with new ones.” However, this system decreases with age, leading to cellular dysfunction and impaired tissue activity.

This degenerative process is at the core of many age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, heart failure and sarcopenia. The research may have far-reaching practical applications, as its new technology helped create innovative compounds to treat currently incurable ailments.

It will help improve quality of life

The study also showed that this molecule can be used preventively. “In the future, we hope that we can significantly delay the development of many age-related diseases and improve people’s quality of life,” said Ben Sasson. Furthermore, these compounds are easy to use and can be administered orally.

In order to advance their research and translate it into medical treatment, the research team, together with Yissum, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s technology transfer company, has established Vitalunga, an entrepreneurial company developing the drug.

“The findings of Ben Sasson and Gross have significant value for the world’s aging population,” said Itzik Goldwasser, CEO of Yissum. “As Vitalunga moves into preclinical studies, we are closer than ever to minimizing the unbearable burden age-related diseases have on individuals, their families and health care systems.”