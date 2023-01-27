The Ministry of the Interior has warned against exploiting individuals’ personal bank accounts to facilitate illegal financial transfers to drug dealers, pointing to monitoring and following up on suspicious bank accounts and operations, to prevent their use in drug trafficking.

During the last period, the police monitored that a number of people were victims of drug dealers, as they exploited them to open bank accounts, after deluding them that they would be dedicated to transferring their profits in normal commercial operations, but with the passage of time, and conducting investigations, it became clear that these strangers exploited these accounts for their personal interests, To transfer money resulting from drug trafficking, without the knowledge of the real account holders.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Anti-Narcotics Council at the state level, praised the great efforts made by the control teams and various committees at the state level, in cooperation with partners from government and private agencies, as they had a great impact in thwarting many Attempts to smuggle drugs, and to confront the innovative means used by dealers and promoters of these toxins.

Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, during his presidency of the meeting of the Anti-Narcotics Council yesterday, in the presence of the Director General of the General Administration for Combating Drugs in the Federal Council, Vice-President of the Council, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, and the heads of the Supreme National Committees emanating from the Council, and a number of officials and directors of drug control in the country, confirmed the parking of devices Combating all criminal attempts by gangs targeting the United Arab Emirates and its people.

The meeting discussed the measures and procedures taken by the concerned authorities in the country regarding bank accounts linked to drug trafficking, monitoring and following up on suspicious banking operations, to prevent the exploitation of personal accounts in promotional operations.

The meeting reviewed the recommendations of the Committee for Monitoring and Reviewing Tables of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances regarding the misuse of some medical drugs, and setting the necessary controls to prevent attempts to promote and misuse them. The Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police warned the public against opening bank accounts in their names and allowing strangers to manage them, whether by withdrawing or transferring money from the account to other accounts, inside or outside the country, which may expose them to legal accountability that enters into legal action. framework of the drug trade.

And she emphasized that drug dealers, as a result of clamping down on their suspicious activities, are trying to find safe ways to collect the money resulting from the sale of drugs, by making the account opened by the victim and authorizing others to manage it, as an account to receive the money sent, with the aim of purchasing narcotics, which may expose the account holder On charges of participating in drug trafficking and money laundering. It is noteworthy that the last Law No. 30 of 2021, regarding the fight against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, introduced articles to deter criminal methods developed to promote drugs, including transferring money to their promoters through bank accounts, in exchange for obtaining digital maps of places where drugs are hidden, to complicate the chances of pursuing them on the concerned agencies. .

Article 64 of the law stipulates that whoever deposits or transfers funds by himself or through others or before transferring them to him with the intention of committing any of the crimes of abuse or personal use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances stipulated in this law shall be punished by imprisonment or a fine of not less than 50,000 dirhams. decree.

The law also introduced a new measure in Article 74, which stipulates that it prevents anyone convicted of any of the crimes punishable in accordance with the provisions of this decree by law from transferring or depositing any money to others, by himself or through others, except with permission issued by the UAE Central Bank, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. This ban shall continue for two years after the completion of the sentence.

