FSIN to conduct investigation after banquet for prisoners in Mordovia colony

In a maximum security penal colony in the Mordovian village of Sosnovka, prisoners held a banquet with shashlik and pizza. As reported by Izvestia, citing a source close to the law enforcement system of Mordovia, the feast took place on July 20 in the premises of Detachment 2A of FKU IK-7.

The photo was presumably taken from a surveillance camera. It is noted that at least 40 people gathered in one room. At the table are those convicted of serious crimes, including foreign drug dealers and leaders of ethnic groups, including those distributing drugs in Russia. The article claims that the colony “honored a crime boss.” His name is not specified.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Republic of Mordovia is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The photo shows a table with shashlik, salads, pizza and sweets. Watermelons and drinks can also be seen in the photo. The Federal Penitentiary Service for Mordovia noted that prisoners can buy ready-made food through the store at the institution. They can receive permitted food products in parcels and packages.

According to lawyer Pavel Korniako, every day of a prisoner is scheduled down to the minute. In this regard, the lawyer emphasized, organizing such a celebration in the colony is impossible in principle.

Naturally, officially no birthday can be celebrated at a large table with a buffet and gifts. This is not provided for in principle by regulatory documents, such a right is not assigned to prisoners Pavel Korniakoadvocate

Similar banquets were already held in other colonies.

In 2019, a video appeared online of a banquet that thief in law Arsen Mkrtchyan (Arsen Yerevansky) organized for prisoners held in the colony on the occasion of Easter. Before the feast, one of the prisoners congratulated the others on the holiday on behalf of Arsen Yerevansky and “authority officer Roma Shaman” and chanted “Life to thieves!” After the ceremonial speech, the prisoners headed to the tables, on which food and drinks were already set.

In 2021, inmates of the maximum security penal colony No. 1 in Tyumen illegally grilled kebabs and ate herring under a fur coat. During operational and investigative activities, it was revealed that the colony employees created favorable conditions for the prisoners to serve their sentences and relaxed the regime.

Before that, in 2020, it was reported that prisoners of a colony in Kuzbass had a banquet. They enjoyed roasted pig and other delicacies. It turned out that the video was filmed back in 2018, and law enforcement agencies noted that the criminals’ feast was held in the lobby of the colony building without supervision by correctional facility staff.