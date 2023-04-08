elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, carry out a series of operations to combat drug trafficking and consumption in the different neighborhoods of the city, to maintain security and compliance with risk prevention before the citizenry.

One of these operations was carried out in the José López Portillo neighborhood, mayor’s office iztapalapawhere the arrest of a 28-year-old man was achieved in drug possession.

In one of their prevention and surveillance tours on 18th and 8th streets, they noticed that a man in a suspicious attitude tried to hide a bag inside his backpack, which contained 30 bags of marijuana, 30 cocaine wrappers and 12 wrappers. of controlled drugs.

The detainee had already been admitted to the Penitentiary System of Mexico City in 2023 for crimes against health, which suggests that he is engaged in drug trafficking and sale.

The SSC reiterates its commitment to work with preventive actions to guarantee the safety and tranquility of the inhabitants of the Mexico Cityand will continue to carry out operations to combat drug trafficking and consumption in the city.