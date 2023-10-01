Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin, has arrived in the EU, where it is now “produced”.

The alarm was raised by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, after meeting in Brussels with the Interior Ministers of 14 Latin American countries, accustomed to combating the extreme violence practiced by the criminal organizations that control the drug trafficking in those countries. Even some EU states such as the Netherlands and Belgium, which have become drug trafficking hubs in Europe, are experiencing an unprecedented wave of violence in recent years, linked precisely to the control of drug flows entering from the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp . The Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, has long been under police protection, together with his family, due to death threats received from criminal gangs active in drug trafficking.

In the ports of Northern Europe, but also in Galicia, in Spain, the lion’s share still belongs to cocaine, the consumption of which in Europe “is growing rapidly”, recalled Johansson. But even in the Old Continent, synthetic opioids are starting to become available which in the USA have caused, thanks to some pharmaceutical companies, a true epidemic of drug addiction and consequent deaths from overdoses. Fentanyl, or fentanyl, is the most widespread molecule among the new synthetic opioids that have been causing havoc overseas for years: in 2022 alone, over 110 thousand overdose deaths were recorded in the USA, 66% of which were caused by synthetic opioids. For comparison, 58,220 Americans lost their lives in the entire Vietnam War. In the EU, Johansson said, fentanyl is still present “on a very small scale”, but “it is produced here”. The police forces, he explained, seized around “400 laboratories in Europe last year, capable of producing mainly methamphetamines, but also fentanyl”. In one case, “in Latvia”, around “5 kg of fentanyl” were seized, a quantity sufficient to “kill 2.5 million people, more than the population” of the whole of Latvia. The fact is that fentanyl is much more potent than heroin. It is infinitely easier to transport, because small quantities are enough. And to produce it you don’t need poppy fields or coca plantations hidden in the Amazon jungle: you just need the chemical precursors, of which the Chinese industry is the world’s leading producer.