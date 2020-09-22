After the drug angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the ‘drug crisis’ is deepening on Bollywood. Till now, many big names have appeared in the drug users. The latest case is of Deepika Padukone. According to the new drug chat, Deepika had demanded drug from talent management agency KWAN’s member Karisma. Now this management company is under the target of NCB and its link has reached to Superstar Salman Khan. Actually, there were reports that Salman Khan is also associated with this company. It was being said that he too has investment in this company. Let me tell you, this is the same company of which Jaya Saha and Disha Salian are part. NCB is questioning Jaya and the CEO of this company, Dhruv Chitghopkar.

Statement from salman’s team

After Salman Khan’s name in the case, now the statement has been issued by the legal team of the actor. The legal team says that Salman Khan does not have any directorate or indirectly in this company or in any of its groups.

Whose money, investigation is being done in KWAN

According to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now, NCB is now investigating who is involved in KWAN. Interestingly, the company is owned by Madhu Mantena, a film producer. Madhu’s name also surfaced during interrogation of Jaya Saha. Let me tell you, Madhu has produced many hit films like ‘Super 30’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Queen’, ‘Masaan’.

Nikhil Dwivedi in support in Salman

At the same time, Nikhil Dwivedi, who is considered close to the film producer and Salman, also admitted that Salman Khan’s firm does not have any investment in the KWAN talent management agency. He tweeted, ‘This news is wrong. Salman Khan or his associates have no stake in any kind of KWAN. Such things are easily available in public and such reports are regrettable.

Kangana accused of KWAN co-ownerKangana Ranaut, who has been speaking from the beginning about the use of drugs in Bollywood, has spoken about the rape case regarding KWAN co-owner Anirban Blah. Kangana said in her tweet, ‘KWAN co-owner Anirban Blah was accused of rape and molestation by several girls, one of whom went to meet him with his mother. He made her mother sit outside and tried to rape her. The mother had filed a case against him, but this case was covered by the media and all of them disappeared suddenly.

Suicide was tried after the rape charges

Let me tell you, two years ago in the year 2018, after Anirban was accused of rape, he was asked to step down from his post. After this incident, Anirban also tried to commit suicide near the old bridge in Vashi. However, the police had reached the spot and were brought back. He founded KWAN Entertainment along with 9 other partners. The four girls accused him of sexual harassment during the Meetoo.

ED will also investigate

It is worth noting that after joining the Sushant case, now the ED will also investigate the funding of KWAN. There were reports that a large amount was transferred to KWAN before Sushant’s account and later KWAN transferred a large amount to Riya Chakraborty’s account.