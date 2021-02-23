Drug crime The wife of drug lord El Chapon was arrested at an airport in the United States

It has not previously been known that the US authorities were about to arrest Emma Coronel Aispuro.

The United States authorities have arrested Mexican drug baron El Chapo, or Joaquín Guzmán Loeran wife Emma Coronel Aispuron, when this arrived near Washington at Dulles Airport in Virginia.

31-year-old Aispuro is accused of smuggling cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana to the United States. In addition, she is suspected of participating in the El Chapo-led drug cartel and assisting her husband in escaping from a Mexican prison in 2015.

It has not previously been known that the US authorities were about to arrest Aispuro. He is expected to be in federal court in Washington on Tuesday via video link.

Aispuro is a U.S. and Mexican citizen and has twin girls with El Chapo.

El Chapo is sitting life imprisonment In Colorado, the highest security prison.

Dulles Airport is located in the state of Virginia, about 40 miles west of downtown Washington.