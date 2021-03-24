Drug crime More than 3,000 kilograms of cocaine destined for Europe were seized in Costa Rica

Authorities found the drug cargo in a container leaving for Holland, which also contained bananas.

Over 3,000 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Costa Rica on Monday, March 22, according to Reuters.

A total of 3,466 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride was found in a container leaving Central America for Rotterdam in the Netherlands, authorities say. There were also bananas in the container.

The value of a cocaine load on the drug market would have been millions of euros.

Particular the batch of drugs seized was the sixth this year, according to news agency Reuters. In the early part of the year, almost 6,000 kilograms of the drug would have been seized.