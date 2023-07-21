Approved in 2001, Law nº 30/2000, which decriminalized drugs in Portugal, has been used in recent years by many defenders of the cause as an example of success in the fight against addiction and trafficking.

The purpose of the regulation at the time it was approved was to change the user’s image, that is, to stop treating him as a criminal and start seeing him as a “person who needs help”, and to reduce consumption. However, surveys and reports released recently by European and Portuguese organizations point out that the law may be having an effect contrary to what was initially expected with its approval.

According to the 5th National Survey on the Consumption of Psychoactive Substances by the General Population, released this year by the Intervention Service for Addictive Behaviors and Dependencies (Sicad), the prevalence of consumption of any illicit drug in the country rose from 7.8% in 2001 to 12.8% in 2022. since 2001, the year the law came into force.

Another survey on the subject, released this year by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), revealed that Portugal is among the four European countries where cocaine is consumed the most. In addition, the study pointed to a significant increase in the country in the consumption of methamphetamine and ketamine – a substance that causes an analgesic effect in users. In the midst of all this, the Portuguese police have partially linked the 14% increase in the number of robberies, mainly in public spaces, to the increase in drug consumption.

In 2021, Sicad had already recorded a 45% increase in the number of overdoses due to drug use, the biggest variation since 2009. The high consumption of cocaine and heroin was the main reason for this increase.

In the Azores region, a Portuguese archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean, the local judicial police seized in the first six months of this year around 78 kg of drugs, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin and synthetic substances. The amount, according to the Portuguese media, is equivalent to 90% of the total seized throughout 2022.

Because of these data, critics of Law 30/2000 have begun to question whether it is time to rethink the decriminalization policy. Among them is the mayor of the city of Porto, Rui Moreira, who expressed his indignation against the law in an interview with the American newspaper The Washington Post.

“Today in Portugal, it is forbidden to smoke outside a school or hospital. Advertising of ice cream and sugary treats is prohibited. And yet it is permissible [as pessoas] be there, injecting drugs”, lamented Moreira. The mayor argued that the State was the main culprit for Portugal having reached this point. “We normalize it,” he said.

It was in the city of Porto, the capital Lisbon and Almada that the EMCDDA report recorded the highest increases in methamphetamine use in Portugal. Earlier this year, Moreira even announced a proposal to try again to criminalize drug use in public spaces, but he soon backtracked. Despite this, the mayor stated that he still has the desire to tighten the law against drug consumption, especially when it occurs near the city’s schools, which is becoming more recurrent.

The legislation passed in 2001 did not result in the widespread legalization of the consumption of chemical substances in Portugal, it only reduced the legal severity to a less severe offence. The decriminalization of personal drug use, which was limited to quantities of up to ten doses of the same substance, was accompanied by programs aimed at addicts, who would have access to a wide support network.

But currently, Portugal is no longer able to keep up with all cases. The intense increase in the use of illicit drugs in public spaces, which has contributed to the increase in the crowding of people under bridges and in abandoned places, has generated more and more discomfort in the population. Reports are that, because of the legislation, police are increasingly unwilling to register individuals involved in substance abuse and those seeking rehabilitation are having to face long waiting lists for state-funded treatment.

Amid these new problems generated by the high consumption of drugs, the Portuguese Parliament, controlled by the socialist majority, approved this week a law that also decriminalizes the consumption of synthetic drugs – which are even stronger chemical substances, are not controlled by international conventions and were still considered illegal in the country.

The debate on decriminalization was taking place in Parliament since the beginning of the month and has intensified in recent weeks, after parliamentarians managed to reach a consensus on the final text. The new legislation equated synthetic drugs with “classic” drugs and defined that the quantity of synthetic drugs found on a person becomes only an “evidence” of a crime and no longer a criterion for conviction. Beyond that point, the socialists also decided to do away with the dose quantity criterion that differentiated a user from a drug dealer; previously, those who had up to ten doses were classified only as users.

Socialist deputy Cláudia Santos defended the new legislation, stating that “a person found with 15 doses, because he lives in the interior of the country and travels to an urban center to buy cheaper drugs for his own consumption, cannot be automatically treated as a criminal and condemned”.

At the beginning of the month, the right-wing party Chega criticized the then bill, pointing out that the article aimed to hide from the Portuguese that the release of substances would allow young people in the country to have access to “dangerous” psychoactive drugs, which would increase “psychotic outbreaks, the development of mental illnesses and suicide”. The party concluded by stating that the discussion on decriminalization went beyond “any and all [tipo de] populism”.

The concern with decriminalization in the midst of the uncontrolled increase in consumption was so great that the Minister of Health of the Portuguese socialist government, Manuel Pizarro, defended last week that it was necessary “to be very careful” in the debates and in the process of decriminalization of synthetic drugs so that a “good idea” did not interfere in the distinction between consumption and trafficking. The minister made this statement reminding parliamentarians that it was necessary to take into account the risks that new drugs pose to public health and people’s safety.

Synthetic drugs are a challenge for the Portuguese authorities, as they are sold in different forms, such as pills, powders or liquids, and have varied and unpredictable effects. The European Report on Drugs released this year showed that the consumption of this type of substance is not just a problem in Portugal, but in the entire continent, with a significant increase in several European countries.

The 2022 report showed that after nearly seven tonnes of synthetic drugs were seized in Europe in 2020 and 2021, the number rose to nearly ten tonnes last year. In Portugal, according to the country’s communication vehicles, this year, in Madeira Island alone, synthetic substances have already caused around 85 hospitalizations.