In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, ever since the drug angle has come up, the direction of its investigation has completely changed. Now the Narcotics Control Bureau has also joined the investigation into the case and has taken into custody some alleged drug peddlers as well as Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Now Riya Chakraborty is also going to be questioned in this matter.

Riya to be interrogated on Sunday

Riya is scheduled to send summons for questioning to Riya by Saturday evening, a day after Shauwick and Samuel were taken into custody. Riya’s chats revealed during the investigation revealed that Riya had illegally purchased drugs. In such a situation, Riya will also be questioned on the same basis on which Shouvik has been questioned. Since the NCB has Riya’s chats and Shouvik’s confession as evidence, it is believed that Riya may also be arrested.

Shauvik has taken Riya’s name

In the NCB inquiry, Shouvik Chakraborty has explicitly named Riya’s name, saying that he bought drugs only at her behest. According to reports, Riya Chakraborty was allegedly buying drugs and also using them. Investigations have also revealed that Shouvik also used Riya Chakraborty’s credit card to buy drugs.