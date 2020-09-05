Riya is scheduled to send summons for questioning to Riya by Saturday evening, a day after Shauwick and Samuel were taken into custody. Riya’s chats revealed during the investigation revealed that Riya had illegally purchased drugs. In such a situation, Riya will also be questioned on the same basis on which Shouvik has been questioned. Since the NCB has Riya’s chats and Shouvik’s confession as evidence, it is believed that Riya may also be arrested.
Shauvik has taken Riya’s name
In the NCB inquiry, Shouvik Chakraborty has explicitly named Riya’s name, saying that he bought drugs only at her behest. According to reports, Riya Chakraborty was allegedly buying drugs and also using them. Investigations have also revealed that Shouvik also used Riya Chakraborty’s credit card to buy drugs.
Rhea Chakraborty’s phone opened secret – Riya Chakraborty was involved in illegal drugs business?
.
Leave a Reply