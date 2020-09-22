In Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB, investigating the drugs angle, found out Jaya Saha through Riya Chakraborty. Later, many big names started appearing in the interrogation of Jaya Saha. These names also include Deepika Padukone and talent management agency Kwan. The NCB has started investigating Kwan’s raw letters and summoned the company’s CEO Dhruv Chittaghopkar for questioning. Now the name of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also associated with this company.

According to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now, NCB is now investigating what money is invested in Cowan. This investigation has revealed that a firm of Salman Khan has a lot of money in Cowan. The surprising thing is that Jaya Saha and Disha Salian were also associated with this talent management company Kwan.

Interestingly, the company is owned by Madhu Mantena, who is also a film producer. Madhu’s name surfaced during interrogation of Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha works at Quan Company. Madhu himself has invested heavily in Cowan Company. Madhu has produced many hit films like ‘Super 30’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Queen’, ‘Masaan’.

Now the ED will also investigate Kwan’s funding after his name is added to the Sushant case. Significantly, there were reports that a huge amount was transferred to Kwan before Sushant’s account and later Kwan transferred a large amount to Riya Chakraborty’s account.