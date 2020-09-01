In the ED, CBI and Narcotics Bureau, all three agencies are investigating the drug chat. The ED had cloned Riya Chakraborty’s phone, in which the sale and sale of drugs has been revealed in the deleted message on WhatsApp. The ED is interrogating Goa businessman Gaurav Arya for the second day on Tuesday in this case. But Gaurav is said to be not cooperating in the investigation. At the same time, there is news that there is a plan to interrogate Riya and Gaurav face to face.

Gaurav is not answering questions directly

According to reports, Gaurav is not giving direct answers to the ED’s questions. He has said in Monday’s interrogation that he has nothing to do with the case and has never sold drugs to Riya or anyone else. On Tuesday, Gaurav is being asked questions regarding drug chat, but he is talking about not knowing anything.

Questions will be asked in front of Riya

According to the information received by our colleague ‘Times Now’, Gaurav and Riya will now be questioned face to face. In this message, questions will be asked about the conversation about drugs like MDMA and Hashish. However, the information of which investigation agency will conduct this inquiry has not been revealed yet.

Drug peddlers took names of Bollywood bosses

On the other hand, the drug peddlers arrested by the police in Mumbai have revealed some big names. According to the report, these drug peddlers in the police interrogation have given information about some of the big names of Bollywood who take drugs. Peddlers said that whichever Bollywood party is held in Bandra, Lokhandwala and Juhu, large quantities of drugs are procured. Narcotics Bureau may soon disclose these names and summons can be issued to all the people.