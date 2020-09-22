The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drugs in the Sushant case from the angle, has got some new drug chats. The chat NCB received during interrogation of Jaya Saha and has a number called D, which is said to be Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. It is now believed that Deepika can soon issue her official statement on this matter.

According to reports, in these chats, a person with a number named D demanded a ganja and hash from a person with a number named K. It is believed that the number named K is of Karishma who is an employee of Cowan Company. It is now believed that Deepika Padukone may be questioned this week while Karishma can be questioned on Wednesday.

Explain that in the drug chat in Sushant case, NCB had questioned Riya Chakraborty for a long time. The name of Sushant’s talent manager, Jaya Saha, was revealed in this inquiry. A chat between Riya and Jaya about Sushant was also revealed in which the alleged substance was given to Sushant. After this, NCB questioned Jaya Saha in which names of many big Bollywood syllabus are coming out.