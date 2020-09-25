The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is questioning Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday after the names surfaced in the drug chat case. However, before this inquiry, a big support has emerged on social media. People on Twitter are tweeting a lot in support of Deepika with the hashtag of #StandWithDeepika.

Many people are giving the reason for dragging her name in this case due to Deepika Padukone’s support in JNU Students. After the violence in JNU, Deepika Padukone reached the campus in support of the students who were doing the Protest. Although many people are tweeting in support of Deepika, but there are some people who are opposing Deepika Padukone on social media. See, some tweets

Let us know that during the drug chat case, several chats were revealed during the interrogation of Jaya Saha. Some of these chats are reportedly being reported by Deepika Padukone. Based on the interrogation of Jaya Saha, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash has already been questioned by the NCB team. Now along with Karishma, Deepika Padukone is also being questioned. Karisma and Jaya are both employees of talent management company Kwan.

Significantly, in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case Riga Chakraborty had an angle of drugs during interrogation. NCB had some chats between Riya and Jaya Saha. After this, the names of several other celebrities have come out in the interrogation of Jaya Saha. The NCB has already questioned Rakulpreet Singh in the drug chat case. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also to be questioned on Saturday.