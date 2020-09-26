The investigation was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The names of many Bollywood celebrities have surfaced after Riya Chakraborty’s drug chat surfaced in this case and the NCB has made several arrests in the case. Recently, NCB also questioned Rakulpreet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in this case. Now NCB will also examine the financial records of these actresses in the investigation of this case.

3-year credit card payments have been investigated

According to a report, NCB will scrutinize the bank accounts details of Rakulpreet, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha and try to know if they have done any transaction for the purchase and sale of drugs. Let us know that NCB has already checked the payments of these cards for the last 3 years.

Bollywood drugs case: know what NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali and Shraddha Kapoor

Many arrests have been done

Let us know that in the investigation of drugs spread in NCB Bollywood, Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, former Assistant Director of Dharma Production, Kshitij Prasad have been detained along with many alleged drug peddlers. Apart from this, NCB has also questioned many people including Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha, CEO of talent management company Kwan Dhruv Chitgopkar and producer Madhu Mantena.