According to a report, NCB will scrutinize the bank accounts details of Rakulpreet, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha and try to know if they have done any transaction for the purchase and sale of drugs. Let us know that NCB has already checked the payments of these cards for the last 3 years.
Bollywood drugs case: know what NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali and Shraddha Kapoor
Many arrests have been done
Let us know that in the investigation of drugs spread in NCB Bollywood, Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, former Assistant Director of Dharma Production, Kshitij Prasad have been detained along with many alleged drug peddlers. Apart from this, NCB has also questioned many people including Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha, CEO of talent management company Kwan Dhruv Chitgopkar and producer Madhu Mantena.
