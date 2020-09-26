Names of other celebrities came to light after several sensational revelations by Riya Chakravarty in the Bollywood drug chat case. Rakulpreet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau a day before. On Saturday, the NCB team has called Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning. The interrogation of Deepika Padukone has started while Shraddha Kapoor has also reached the NCB office. In the drug chat case, the NCB team will question Shraddha Kapoor on some specific questions.

These questions can be asked from Shraddha Kapoor:

Significantly, in the interrogation of Jaya Saha, a chat with Shraddha Kapoor was revealed, in which case, Shraddha will first be asked questions about her mobile phone. The NCB team will also ask how many mobile numbers Shraddha Kapoor uses.

Jaya Saha in her Qubnama has said that she sent Shraddha Kapoor to CBD Oil. In such a situation, the NCB team will inquire about them. Shraddha Kapoor can also be asked how long she has been using CBD oil.

According to reports, after the release of ‘Chichhore’, there was a party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farm house. It is said that drugs were also used in this party. Shraddha Kapoor was also present at the party, so she can also be asked questions about this party. Apart from this, questions can also be asked to Shraddha Kapoor about Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs.