A big news is coming in the Bollywood drug chat case. The NCB has arrested Kshitij Prasad, assistant director at Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions, after an interrogation of over 24 hours. Kshitij Prasad was called for questioning on Friday and was also detained at night. He has been arrested on Saturday. Now NCB will get Horizon medical before the court and seek remand. Horizon has confessed to the peddler of taking drugs during interrogation.

Hashish and MDMA found near the horizon?

According to a report by our partner channel Times Now, NCB has recovered hashish and MDMA from Kshitij Prasad. It is being told that Horizon has revealed some big names in the NCB inquiry. During interrogation of Ankush Anreja, a high-profile drug peddler in South Mumbai, he said that it was Kshitij Prasad who helped him in building a link with the Bollywood syllabus. NCB has also found Horizon’s chats with drug peddlers like Ankush Anreja, Anuj Keshwani and Karamjit Singh in the investigation in which he is seeking drugs.

Rakulpreet Singh also took the name of Horizon

Kshitij Prasad’s name was also taken into question by Rakulpreet Singh. Kshitij Prasad was in Delhi and then reached Mumbai after getting NCB summons. NCB took Kshitij Prasad from the airport in his custody but before that he was raided at Kshitij’s Mumbai home in which drugs have been recovered. During interrogation of NCB, Rakulpreet Singh has reportedly said that Kshitij Prasad supplies drugs. Kshitij has also named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra who was questioned by the NCB on Friday.

Karan Johar defeated

Karan Johar released his statement on social media after Kshitij Prasad was taken into custody. He wrote, ‘All these blasphemous statements, news articles have unnecessarily disgusted, contempt and mocked me, my family and my colleagues and Dharma Productions. I would like to further state that several media / news channels are showing reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my allies. I do not know these people personally and neither of these two individuals are associates or close. Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be responsible for what those people do in their personal lives. ‘

Karan Johar further wrote in his statement, ‘I want to tell further that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee of Dharma Productions. He joined us for only two months between November 2011 and January 2012 and in January 2013 as an assistant director for the short film. After this, he never joined any other project of Dharma Productions. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharma Productions in November 2019 as an executive producer on a contract base for a project by Sister Concern Dharmatic Entertainment. However, this project did not happen. In the last few days, the media has resorted to false accusations. I hope that the media people will exercise restraint otherwise I will have no option but to protect my rights legally against this baseless attack. ‘