Bollywood drugs case: know what NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali and Shraddha Kapoor
On Monday, NCB called some technical experts to retrieve deleted chats and data from Horizon’s mobile. Similarly, the Enforcement Directorate also recovered the data of Riya Chakraborty’s mobile after which drug chats surfaced and the investigation of the case was given to NCB. The NCB has stated that Kshitij was in constant contact with accused drug peddlers Karamjit Anand, Anuj Keshwani and Ankush Anreja.
NCB files case against TV actors Sanam Johar and Abigail in drugs case
Authorities have also told that Horizon is not cooperating in the inquiry and making baseless allegations to derail the investigation of the case. Kshitij has accused NCB of forcibly calling her the name of film maker Karan Johar. In its remand application, NCB had stated that Kshitij Prasad had bought Hashish and Ganja from Ankush and Anuj. The NCB also suspects that Kshitij may also be in contact with the accused drug peddlers Kaizan Ibrahim who was arrested earlier, along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff member Dipesh Sawant.
Rhea Chakraborty stuck badly in these 55 questions of NCB
.
Leave a Reply