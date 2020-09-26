The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case from the drug angle, claims that it is eyeing Bollywood celebrities who were in contact with Krishan Prasad, former assistant director of Dharma Productions. Sources say the NCB is confident that some other Bollywood people were also in touch with Kshitij Prasad and were involved in the purchase and use of drugs. NCB is conducting its full investigation before calling these syllabus for questioning.

The NCB is said to have recovered some documents, WhatsApp chats and cannabis cigarettes from Kshitij Prasad’s Versova home after which he was arrested. Horizon was produced before the court after which he has been sent to NCB remand till 3 October. The NCB team is also recovering the deleted data from Horizon’s mobile to further strengthen the investigation.

On Monday, NCB called some technical experts to retrieve deleted chats and data from Horizon’s mobile. Similarly, the Enforcement Directorate also recovered the data of Riya Chakraborty’s mobile after which drug chats surfaced and the investigation of the case was given to NCB. The NCB has stated that Kshitij was in constant contact with accused drug peddlers Karamjit Anand, Anuj Keshwani and Ankush Anreja.

Authorities have also told that Horizon is not cooperating in the inquiry and making baseless allegations to derail the investigation of the case. Kshitij has accused NCB of forcibly calling her the name of film maker Karan Johar. In its remand application, NCB had stated that Kshitij Prasad had bought Hashish and Ganja from Ankush and Anuj. The NCB also suspects that Kshitij may also be in contact with the accused drug peddlers Kaizan Ibrahim who was arrested earlier, along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff member Dipesh Sawant.